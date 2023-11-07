Headlines

Tata Group may sell its Rs 26,936 crore home appliances company: Report

Chhattisgarh: Three security personnel injured in exchange of fire with Naxals in Sukma

Amazon Sale: Secure your savings with safe lockers, up to 60% off

'Felt very uncomfortable': Sara Ali Khan shares photo showing her belly fat, says 'weight issues have always been...'

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check the best offers on Helmets

Lifestyle

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: check out the amazing deals on premium lunch boxes

Find out the great deals on high quality lunch boxes with great offers only on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 02:29 PM IST

Explore the best range of lunch boxes on Amazon which offers great longevity and durability. Hurry and hands on this amazing deal because this is too good to miss. 

Milton Pro Lunch Tiffin At Rs 899

  • It's designed with separate leak-proof food containers to keep both dry and liquid foods hot. The containers are microwave-safe and have a steel inner lining and the containers are meant for reheating in the microwave without the lid. 
  • The airtight design of the containers helps lock in the crispness and flavour of your food without losing moisture
  •  This set also includes a single wall stainless steel fridge bottle that's made from food-grade, high-quality stainless steel, so it's rust-free. It's the perfect size to fit in the side pocket of your bag, whether you're going to school, trekking, or the office. 

SVH Insulated Lunch Box At Rs 1,022

  • This lunch box is crafted with high-quality stainless steel material, ensuring durability and longevity
  • This lunch box is a great choice for a healthy lifestyle, as it helps maintain the warmth, safety, and freshness of your food
  •  It's 100% waterproof with an airtight lid, so you don't have to worry about leaks or spills
  • It's easy to carry in a handbag, backpack, or lunchbox, making it ideal for outdoor activities, school, or work. 

Nestasia Lunch Box 800 ml At Rs 1,445

  • This lunch box is designed to make your lunchtime feast well-organised and diverse, It has separate compartments to keep your meal items separate and organised
  • To maintain the optimal temperature of your food, you can pour warm water into the bottom PVC basin for effective insulation
  •  The lunch box is leak-proof with clip locks and a silicone gasket, so you don't have to worry about accidental spills and your food stays fresh and it is made of durable 304-grade stainless steel, ensuring long-lasting use while being food-safe and eco-friendly.

VAYA TYFFYN Lunch Box At Rs 1,770

  • This lunch box comes with two 300 ml containers, two lids, two partitions, a base, and a vacuum insulated outer shel
  • It's designed with Vaya's VacuTherm Technology, which keeps your child's food hot or cold for an impressive 5-6 hours
  •  The lunch box has a convenient collapsible handle, making it easy for kids to carry and its slim stainless steel body fits comfortably into any bag, ensuring a hassle-free and stylish lunchtime
  • The inclusion of partitions allows your child to carry more than one dish in each container, perfect for kids who prefer a variety of food options in their tiffin box
  •  The lunch box also includes heat-protective finger grips for safe handling, ensuring your child's hands are protected from hot contents. Stainless steel pressurising latches add an extra layer of security and durability, making it a dependable choice as a lunch box for kids. 

