Headlines

Vijayendra, son of ex-CM Yediyurappa, appointed president of BJP Karnataka unit

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find out the best deals on string lights

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check out the amazing deals on candle holders

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check out the best deals on extension boards, get up to 61% off

PAK vs ENG: Babar Azam roots for Fakhar Zaman in helping Pakistan reach semi-final, says ‘If he bats till…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actress who made debut at 14 in National Award-winning film, worked with Sanjay Dutt, lived in chawl for 25 years

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find out the best deals on string lights

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check out the amazing deals on candle holders

8 foods that are richer in nutrients when boiled

8 Tips to host a Diwali party at home

7 banned Bollywood films you can watch on OTT

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

This actress who made debut at 14 in National Award-winning film, worked with Sanjay Dutt, lived in chawl for 25 years

This TV actress gifted her husband private yacht worth Rs 8 crore at their wedding, in return she got...

India’s highest-paid ‘TV star’ started as background dancer, first salary was Rs 75, now earns...

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check out the amazing deals on candle holders

In this festive season, decorate your space with these candle holders and get great offers only on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. Grab the deal now.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 06:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Candle holders add a touch of elegance and charm to any space. Not only do they create a warm and cosy atmosphere, but they also serve as beautiful decorative pieces. Whether you're hosting a diwali party, dinner  or simply relaxing at home, candle holders can instantly elevate the ambiance. 


JH Gallery Handcrafted Lotus Tealight Candle Holder At Rs 320

  • The elegant lotus design is sure to elevate your home decor, especially for pooja room decoration
  • The fact that they create a warm and festive atmosphere, perfect for Diwali and other festivals, is just delightful
  • With a pack of 7 reusable candle holders, they're great for housewarming and festival decorations
  • They double as beautiful rangoli decorations, adding a touch of tradition to your home.

Buy Now on Amazon

The Purple Tree Glass Mosaic Tealight Candle Holder At Rs 249

  • They're perfect for adding a decorative touch to any room, whether it's as a centrepiece on your coffee table or fireplace
  • The best part is that they work with any standard tea light candle
  • They make an ideal gift for occasions like weddings, spas, and parties. 

Buy Now on Amazon

TIED RIBBONS Set of 6 Votive Glass Tealight Candle Holders At Rs 275

  • This Pack of 6 Glass Tealight Candle Holders Votives sounds like the perfect gift idea for any occasion
  •  You can style up your living room or bathrooms with these gorgeous candle holders
  •  They work great as centrepieces for dining and coffee tables, or as stylish accents for fireplaces and end tables
  • You can use them for home decoration, housewarming gifts, diwali decorations, and even as gifts for family and friends. 

Buy Now on Amazon


Collectible India Gold Plated Crystal Candle Holder At Rs 349

  • It is made with gold-finished aluminium, not only adds a touch of opulence to your dining decor but also provides durability and a beautiful shine
  •  Measuring 6 inches in height and 3 inches in width, it's the perfect size to accent your home or office with the right amount of elegance
  • Each crystal bowl is made of high-quality octagonal K9 crystals beads, giving it a sense of dignity and natural freshness
  • The hollow-carved design adds a unique fashion and an expression of special passion and artistic taste. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Strongest Ever': US Secy of State Blinken on India-US bilateral ties as 2+2 dialogue begins

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Apple iPhone cases available with up to 57% discount on Diwali, check deals here

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get up to 66% off on chandeliers, hanging lights, jhumars and ceiling lamps

WC 2023 semifinal qualification scenarios: Australia reach semis; New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan in 3-way battle

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets into huge fight with Mannara Chopra, calls her 'double dholki, bin painde ka lota'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE