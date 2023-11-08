Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check out amazing deals on flower vase, get up to 70% off

In this festive season, get up to 70% off on the best range of flower vases. Hurry and don't miss out on these amazing deals.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 01:15 PM IST

Flower vase is not just a decorative item, but it also adds a touch of elegance and charm to any space. Explore the fantastic range of beautiful flower vases on Amazon and grab the exciting deal.

TIED RIBBONS Geometric Ceramic Flower Vase At Rs 1,049

  • Get flat 70% off on this amazing flower vase 
  • This package includes a beautiful flower vase made of ceramic in a multi-color design and Its dimensions are 20.3 cm x 8 cm
  • This ceramic vase is simple yet modernly crafted, making it the perfect piece to showcase bright coloured flowers
  • It's versatile and can be used for various purposes such as flower vases for home decor, living room decorations, or even as a decorative item for your bedroom.

Lasaki Evelyn Pink Set of 3 Ceramic Flower Vase At Rs 1,654

  • You can use it to add a touch of style to your home, office, cafes, bistros, evening gatherings, weddings, nights out, and other special events,  it's only meant for artificial flowers and should not be used with water
  • This clay container is handcrafted by skilled artisans in India, making it more durable and resistant to cracking and corrosion and since each vase is a unique piece of handmade art, you may notice slight variations in the outer layer, which adds to its charm and authenticity
  • With its creative modern design, this ceramic vase is ideal for displaying both fresh and artificial flowers and It looks absolutely delightful when showcased on a coffee table, dining table, shelf, kitchen, living room, or office.

Professional Handicrafts Brass Flower Vase At Rs 2,849

  • It comes with a premium gift box and is designed to be a showpiece on its own, without flowers. 
  • Made from durable brass, this vase is not only a beautiful addition to your home decor, but it also features a stunning blue finish that complements any style of decor
  • If you're looking for a royal and elegant gift, this blue flower vase is perfect for a dining table or as a brass gift item.

Micasa Unbreakable Flower Vase At Rs 2,067

  • It's handcrafted in India with premium quality materials, making it a top-notch choice and the vase does not come with flowers
  • It's also a great option for gifting purposes, whether it's for Diwali, a birthday, an anniversary, or a corporate party
  •  This vase is unbreakable as it's made of iron, making it one of the best in the industry.

