Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check out amazing deals on dry fruits combo packs

In this festive season, get your hands on this amazing deals of dry fruits combo packs with surprising offers only on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 03:45 PM IST

Buying dry fruits during the festive season is a wonderful idea. They make for fantastic gifts and are a healthy alternative to traditional sweets. Dry fruits like almonds, cashews, and raisins are not only delicious but also packed with nutrients. They add a touch of elegance and richness to any festive spread and they can be enjoyed by everyone, making them a perfect choice for gifting.


Go Vegan Dry Fruits Combo Pack At Rs 6,999

  • Dry fruits like almonds, cashews, raisins, and pistachios are indeed considered to be a powerhouse of nutrients
  • They are packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that provide numerous health benefits
  •  With the Mixed Dry Fruits combo pack, you can conveniently fulfil your daily nutrient needs in one go and this Go Vegan Premium combo includes almonds, cashews, pistachios, and raisins, offering a variety of flavours and textures
  • With a weight of around 950 grams, this combo pack is the perfect choice for a healthy and delicious snack option.

GreenFinity Dry Fruits Combo Pack of Almonds, Cashews, Raisin, Roasted Pistachio At Rs 724

  • This Dry Fruit Combo Pack is both nutritious and delicious
  • Each pack contains 250 grams of dried fruits, and you'll get a pack of 4
  • The ingredients include almonds, cashews, raisins, and roasted pistachios, all in their whole natural flavour
  •  It's important to note that this product may contain tree nuts, so please keep that in mind if you have any allergies.

WONDERLAND FOODS (DEVICE) Healthy Dry Fruits Combo Pack At Rs 935

 

  • This amazing combo pack contains premium quality nonpareil California almonds (500g), cashews (500g), and raisins (500g)
  • These finest quality almonds, cashews, and raisins are not only delicious but also provide numerous health benefits
  •  They help in the smooth functioning of major organs in the body, such as the immune and digestive systems
  •  The natural crunchy raisins are perfect for an active lifestyle and make a heart-healthy snack
  •  They contain oleic acid, which improves the cardiovascular system, and are rich sources of antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins.

LDF Daily Needs Dry Fruits Combo Pack At Rs 649 

  • Almonds are packed with healthy fats, fibers, and proteins and they are also loaded with antioxidants that protect your cells from oxidative damage
  • Cashews, on the other hand, are 100% natural and crunchy, they're perfect for snacking and are a great source of oleic acid, which improves cardiovascular health
  • They also contain antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins while having a low-fat content
  • raisins are loaded with potassium and magnesium, which help reduce acidity and detoxify the body
  • Figs can also help balance cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. So, incorporating these delicious and nutritious snacks into your daily routine will definitely yield positive results.

