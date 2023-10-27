Headlines

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Avail up to 60% off on fashion jewellery

Fashion jewellery offers a delightful way to express one's individual style and creativity while avoiding the potential risks associated with owning expensive precious metals. The fun of sporting fashion jewellery lies in its versatility, affordability, and the endless array of designs.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 05:27 PM IST

In a world where trends evolve rapidly, fashion jewellery becomes the perfect partner allowing you to have fun with your style and express yourself without the worry of high costs or potential security concerns. It's all about embracing diversity keeping up with trends and most importantly, enjoying the journey of self-expression through your choice of accessories. Exploring fashion jewellery during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is a smart and enjoyable choice. This event offers a unique opportunity to discover a diverse range of trendy and affordable accessories. Shoppers can access exclusive discounts and promotions, making it an ideal time to enhance their jewellery collection without straining their budget.

Melorra diamond pendant

The melorra diamond pendant is an equisite piece designed for women. Crafted with precision, inside the circle it is made with diamond and is gold chain which adds a touch of elegance. This necklace is perfect to go on any outfit whether it's an traditional or western. An ideal choice for the loves the fine craftsmanship and timeless beauty.  

Buy Now on Amazon

 

Melorra yellow gold

The shinning diamond yellow gold pendant is a glamorous accesory for women. Its yellow gold will add a charming accent to any of your outfits. Don't miss this opportunity to sieze this beautiful pandent which will save your 55% . The pendant's unique design makes a reflection of individuality and fearless spirit. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

Melorra white gold bracelet

This melorra white gold bracelet is a bracelet which can't miss to wear on any festive occasion. The bangle style bracelet will excudes with golden color addds a elegance look to all lovely ladies who loves to carry a bracelet.  Whether worn individually or stacked together this bracelet makes a striking fashion statement and they are the must have in your jewellery collection. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

