Headlines

New show on Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema to challenge Shark Tank India’s popularity

Hurry up! Amazon Great Indian Festival offers 60% discount on kitchen and home appliances

Munawar Faruqui fights with UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal over household duties in Bigg Boss 17 - Watch

Time to break the stereotype: A man and a woman can be just friend

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023:Great deals on kurta sets

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel Gaza war day 11 update: as the war intensifies US president Joe Biden to visit Israel

New show on Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema to challenge Shark Tank India’s popularity

Hurry up! Amazon Great Indian Festival offers 60% discount on kitchen and home appliances

ODI World Cup 2023: Highest run scorers for all 10 teams

Magnesium deficiency: 6 signs you shouldn't ignore

8 best films of Thalapathy Vijay

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Israel Gaza war day 11 update: as the war intensifies US president Joe Biden to visit Israel

After zomato, Swiggy hikes its platform fee to Rs 3: Is this the end of affordable food delivery?

Israel Hamas war day 10: Know about Israel’s special force unit Sayeret Matkal

Munawar Faruqui fights with UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal over household duties in Bigg Boss 17 - Watch

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi-starrer Tiger 3 is releasing on Sunday and not on a Friday, know why

Meet actor who dropped out of school due to alcoholic father, sold pens on street, later became India's top comedian

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023:Great deals on kurta sets

You must have heard by now that the shopping extravaganza of the year is here! The much-anticipated Amazon Great Indian Festival, which kicked off yesterday, that is October 8th, promises to be an event like no other.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 03:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 Looking for an affordable range of varieties that will fill up your wardrobe with bright colors .For all the shopaholic people out there who were waiting for the full out collection. So we have come across the best deals that will elevate your dressing style and also will not hinder your comfort level. Take a look at the best collection given below and have a blissful shopping during amazon great indian festival 2023. Take a look at the best collection given below and have a blissful shopping during amazon great india festival 2023.  

 

Rangita women rayon knee length kurta kantha work embroidered straight kurta with pants

 

 

For women who appreciate simplicity and elegance in their ethnic wear. This knee length kurta is crafted from rayon material which is made in way that will give you full comfort level. Kantha work embroidery has added more vibrancy to this look. You can pair it with sharara or legging. This versatile collection of rangita offers you kurta sets in many sizes that is in small, medium, large, XL, 2XL, 3XL, and 4XL. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

Anni’s designer women’s cotton blend kurta with pant and dupatta

 

 

Get this beautiful kurta set with an blue and yellow combination dupatta from anni"s designer at an offer of 50% off. This color would give a vibrancy during festive season. Make the use of this sale and get your Diwali outfits ready!

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 Gosriki women’s straight fit kurti

 

 

 

 

If you are looking for a perfect option to fit up in festive season and also on casuals. Then explore the perfect blend of style and comfort with Goshriki women kurta. The combination of black and white with embroidery work can be paired with leggings or jeans. Its V round neck has added more vibrancy to the kurti.

Buy Now on Amazon

Goshriki’s straight fit kurta with pant and dupatta

 

 

This bright purple kurta should be a part of everyone's wardrobe! If you are looking for a collection that can go in festive season or in office party. This is a perfect collection for your traditional look. Get 76% off on this beautiful set. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Chandrayaan 4: Inside details of ISRO's moon exploration plans after Chandrayaan-3

    Afghanistan create history, beat England by 69 runs to register one of the biggest upsets of World Cup

    Delhi air to worsen as paddy harvesting season peaks, parali burning rages

    LIC scheme: Invest Rs 45 per day in this policy and get up to Rs 25 lakh, here's how

    Indian cinema's costliest scene cost Rs 25 crore, has 7 stars; bigger than anything in Baahubali, Adipurush, Jawan, RRR

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

    In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

    Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

    Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

    Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE