Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Up to 70% off on footwear, hurry!

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 has begun and those with prime membership can take a look at prime early deals on footwear options for both men and women.

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 04:15 PM IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 has kickstarted and this is the time when all the footwear options in your wishlist can finally find their way to your cart. Well, discounts are raining heavily on footwear options for both men and women. Get up to 70% off on your comfortable sneakers, sandals, sports shoes. This is the best time where you can make your wardrobe with the fantastic collection. 

JQR Sneakers for Men

Elevate your casual style with these amazing sneakers that match the perfect combination of  fashion and comfort. These are equipped with Tumefy+ Shock absorbing memory foam insoles. Pair these comfortable sneakers with your favorite outfit. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

ASICS Sports shoes

Looking for a comfortable design with an affordable rate. Here is ASICS sport shoes which are exclusively in your range. With its sleek black design and gray colour strips on it, is a fashion statement waiting to happen. Whether you are hitting the gym or just exploring the city these ASICS running shoes are an ideal companion. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Metro Womens flat sandals

The best design and comfortness which anyone can give it has come. Amazon great india festival has come up with its great deals 

Buy Now on Amazon

Mochi Women's sandals

The mochi sandals offers both style and comfort. With 40% off on this amazing sandals, grab up quickly. Not only made for festivals but you can also style with some casuals. With its versatile design, it is a must have women's footwear collection. Available in many different colors. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

