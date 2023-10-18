Headlines

Scam 2003 Vol 2 trailer: Gagan Dev Riar's Abdul Karim Telgi returns as 'king of Mumbai', Dinesh Lal Yadav impresses fans

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Congress releases second list of 53 candidates

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Up to 35% off on lipstick, kajal, face serum

Amazon the great indian festival sale 2023: get up to 35% off on refrigerator

UT69 trailer: Raj Kundra plays himself paying 'karmic debt' in jail, viewers call it attempt to 'clear image'

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Up to 35% off on lipstick, kajal, face serum

Amazon Great India Festival 2023 offers you great deals and huge discounts on various products including exclusive and expensive cosmetics such as kajal, hair serum, foundation etc.

It is a festive month and how could you forget about scrolling Amazon and adding products to your wishlist? We all wait for sales and specially on makeup products during the festive season. Self-care is important all the time, be it during festivals or not, you need to look fresh and stylish. Check out the best deals and offers available on great India festival sales. 

Vitamin C skin brightening serum

 

 

Looking for a youthful skin which will radidate your skin on to next level. Introducing Vitamin C skin brightening serum packed up with 10% Ethyl Ascorbic acid which is closest to vitamin C. Embrace the goodness and uneil a brighter complex. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

Maybelline New York Colossal Kajal

 

Make the madness of eye makeup with maybelline new york colossal kajal. Having a deep dark intense black colour with a sharp defination. It is designed for daily makeup looks which will elevate your eye makeup. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Mars matte box set of 3 lipsticks 

 

 

 

Give a shineness to your lips by this mars matte box with peaches and nudes shades. Its one swipe pigmentation will give a natural look. Embrace the versatility of these beautiful shades by adding a touch a vibrancy. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

MyGlamm foundation

 

DIscover the ultimate beauty essential with MyGlamm manish malhotra skin awakening foundation. It is made for the ones who have fair skin texture that would give a flawless finish and last all day long. Grab up this pair with 33% off on it. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

Sugar mini blush

 

If you are one of those person who has always dreamt of putting roses on your cheeks. Then sugar mini blush has make your dream come true by applying just one you'll get a flawless look. Just taking once you don't need to buy thousands of blush.

Buy Now on Amazon

