Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki to follow Jawan ‘prevue’ model? First glimpse won't be called teaser but...

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 70% off on cushion covers

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get best deals on security cameras

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Grab up to 70% off on double bed

Amazon great indian Festival sale 2023: Find out the best deals on hair care

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 70% off on cushion covers

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get best deals on security cameras

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Grab up to 70% off on double bed

7 Effects of nail biting on your health

Diwali 2023: Offers on bikes, scooters during festive season

10 highest-grossing Punjabi blockbusters on OTT

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

India's Own Version Of Israel's Iron Dome Defence System? How Will It Help?

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki to follow Jawan ‘prevue’ model? First glimpse won't be called teaser but...

Farrey trailer: Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri cheats to earn quick money in gripping, dark high school drama

Amar Upadhyay reveals how his show Molkki ended social evil of bride-buying in Rajasthan village | Exclusive

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Grab up to 70% off on double bed

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: we all wait for sale season to buy furniture items, don't we? It's just a practical idea to wait for mega sale events like Amazon Sale 2023 to fetch furniture items at discounted prices.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 07:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many double beds feature innovative designs that incorporate storage solutions, including drawers, compartments, or lift-up frames, enabling users to efficiently utilise the available space and keep their surroundings organised. Some models also come with upholstered headboards, adding a touch of luxury and comfort to the bed, making it an appealing focal point within the room. Whether for compact urban apartments or spacious suburban homes, double beds serve as essential pieces of furniture that not only fulfil practical needs but also contribute to the overall aesthetic appeal and comfort of any bedroom.

 Wood Dolvi Solid Sheesham Double Bed

The amazon great india festival 2023 brings you a Wood dolvi solid sheesham double bed in a stunning teak finish. Crafted with elegance and durability in mind this double bed is a perfect addition to your bedroom. It comes with storage where you cannot worry about the space. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Solimo Tanto Queen size bed with storage

Introducng the Queen size bed with honey finish. For your comfort convenience it has come with storage. It ensures durability and sturdiness. With its sleek design and style it will be giving a modern look to your bedroom. 

Buy Now on Amazon

STRATA furniture sheesham king size bed

For a space saving furniture solution with style. Then check out this STRATA furniture that showcases the beauty of sheesham wood bed. It gives a spacious storage box where you can keep your blankets or pillows. This will be ensuring a good and comfortable sleep while optimising room's space.  

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check out the best deals on hair dryers

    What are romance scams, and how to protect yourself?

    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Avail huge discounts on Irons

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BJP will cancel minority reservations if it wins, says Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2024 update: CBSE marking scheme for board exams released, know how to check

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

    Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

    In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE