Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki to follow Jawan ‘prevue’ model? First glimpse won't be called teaser but...

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 70% off on cushion covers

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get best deals on security cameras

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Grab up to 70% off on double bed

Amazon great indian Festival sale 2023: Find out the best deals on hair care

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 70% off on cushion covers

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get best deals on security cameras

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Grab up to 70% off on double bed

8 signs of vitamin C deficiency that appear on skin

7 Effects of nail biting on your health

Diwali 2023: Offers on bikes, scooters during festive season

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

India's Own Version Of Israel's Iron Dome Defence System? How Will It Help?

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki to follow Jawan ‘prevue’ model? First glimpse won't be called teaser but...

Farrey trailer: Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri cheats to earn quick money in gripping, dark high school drama

Amar Upadhyay reveals how his show Molkki ended social evil of bride-buying in Rajasthan village | Exclusive

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 70% off on cushion covers

Amazon Sale 2023 is here and this is the opportune moment to do some shopping for your house. Be it bed covers, photo frames, pillow covers and other such home decor items - you can buy all this from one of the most go-to brands

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 07:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many cultures associate the festive season with the renewal of possessions and surroundings. Buying new curtains, bed covers, and bed sheets can align with this ritual of renewal, symbolising a fresh start and positive changes for the coming year. Besides, it always feels pleasant to bring in new things to revamp your living space. Purchasing new curtains, bed covers, and bed sheets can instantly revitalise the look of your bedroom and living areas giving your home a fresh and festive look. And we have make your shopping easier by selecting the best cushion covers you need to buy during Amazon Great India Festival 2023. Check them out quickly.

Umi Brand cushion cover

Elevate your home by this Cushion cover, which will gave a animal print. It will give a warmness during this festive season. Set of 5 cushion cover that comes with comfort with style. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Velvet cushion cover

Upgrade your living space wih these two piece of velvet cushion cover. These covers are rich vibrant solid colours on both sides that will be giving a luxury sheen. Can be go with recycliner, sofa, bedroom. It has a smooth and strong zippers that won't  make fillers. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Geometric cushion cover

A beige colour set of five cushion cover. It can be wash in normal water or in washing washing also. It will be comfortable of fine fabric. Check them out quickly before the sale ends. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Vendola Decorative cushion cover

A elegant and stylish designs that give a trending look to your home/office. The comfort and high quality it will give will blow your mind. Due to its printing it will never fade its colour for long years. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check out the best deals on hair dryers

    What are romance scams, and how to protect yourself?

    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Avail huge discounts on Irons

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BJP will cancel minority reservations if it wins, says Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2024 update: CBSE marking scheme for board exams released, know how to check

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

    Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

    In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE