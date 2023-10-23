Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 60% off on lighting

In a world that's increasingly conscious of energy efficiency, cost savings, and environmental impact, LED bulbs have emerged as the shining star of the lighting industry. As we eagerly await the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, there's no better time to delve into the world of LED bulbs and disco

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

Are you searching out for some which would be giving a calmness in your eyes? During festive season, lights play an integral role in our homes. And nowadays there are variety of lights coming in the market whether it is indoor or outdoor. So why to miss such a offer when amazon great india festival 2023 has come with best deals and offers check it out quickly.

Floor lamp

Lamps has always us that vintage feeling which no one else can give. And when their is a festive season how could we forget to brighten our home with lights and giving a vintage touch. With its minimalistic elegant design, it will definately enhance your interior space. Check it out this amazing lamp with 67% discount. 

Gesto plastic bonsai tree lamp

This festive season don't miss this tree lamp on amazon. It is exclusively available for a 58% discount, whether it is your entrance or your living room or bedroom. In any corner wherever you will be putting it by the brightness it will be looking perfect. 

CBK Firefly outdoor solar lights

We always dream of having such a light which would be not turning off due to electricity or of weather conditions. But what if there is a light which won't be consuming any energy or electricity. The answer is yes, you can get it on amazon by an affordable rate. It will be taking solar energy to charge. By keeping this lights in your garden it will be giving a elegant look to the the plants.

Homeshop solar outdoor string lights

Just imagine you and your family friends are sitting under this beautiful lights, chilling and relaxing. Whether you can put them under the tree or your house. By having this you will be discovering something new 

