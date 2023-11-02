Headlines

Meet Narayana Murthy’s son, left Rs 5.65 trillion company, started his own firm, inspired by…

KWK 8: Sunny Deol dislikes this about Shah Rukh Khan, says Salman Khan is 'making everybody into a bodybuilder'

Dunki Drop 1: Shah Rukh Khan sends four 'ullu de patthe' illegally to London in Hirani's soulful film on immigration

Meet IRS, IAS Nandini KR, secured AIR 1 on fourth attempt, battled dengue; know her UPSC success story

Meet Lavanya Tripathi, new member of Allu-Konidela family, began career in Hindi TV serials, met Varun Tej in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get best handbags with a discount of 70%

Meet Narayana Murthy’s son, left Rs 5.65 trillion company, started his own firm, inspired by…

KWK 8: Sunny Deol dislikes this about Shah Rukh Khan, says Salman Khan is 'making everybody into a bodybuilder'

8 Health drinks to improve gut health 

Cricketers who have won all 3 ICC white-ball trophies

7 most underrated performances of Shah Rukh Khan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

India's Own Version Of Israel's Iron Dome Defence System? How Will It Help?

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

KWK 8: Sunny Deol dislikes this about Shah Rukh Khan, says Salman Khan is 'making everybody into a bodybuilder'

Dunki Drop 1: Shah Rukh Khan sends four 'ullu de patthe' illegally to London in Hirani's soulful film on immigration

Meet Lavanya Tripathi, new member of Allu-Konidela family, began career in Hindi TV serials, met Varun Tej in...

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get best handbags with a discount of 70%

Amazon Great Indian Festival has begun and this is the sale that we all waited for so dearly. This is the time when you can shop without feeling guilty about spending so much, because everything right now is available at discounted price on Amazon.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

If you are looking to revamp your wardrobe then do so now and make the most use of the sale. This is the best time to grab the best deals and offers in various categories. It's the season of style that gives you impressive looks at a discounted price. Talking about handbags, everyone loves to carry a handbag whether it's a small occasion or not. Whether you heading to the office or social gatherings these handbags will blow your mind. Check them out quickly before the sale ends. 

MINI WESST Tote bag

Elevate your style with a MINI WESST tote bag. It offers you a perfect blend of durability and aesthetics. Its spacious space can be used on an everyday basis or special occasions also. The secure zip-top closure keeps your belongings safe. It's printed pattern can match your outfits

Buy Now on Amazon

Lavie's satchel bag

Enhance your fashion quotient with Lavie's satchel bag. A perfect combination of style and functionality. It offers a spacious compartment which gives a great space for your daily essentials. This black colour handbag will matching your any outfit. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Lino Perros Tote bag

Stay comfortable and stylish with Lino Perros tote bag. Made from faux leather that can go with casual or party meetup. The leafy print on this handbag will keep a fresh look to it. Available in 16 different colours so that you don't confuse. 

Buy Now on Amazon

SpeedX Handbag combo

What if you get four bags at one time? Yes it is possible during Amazon Great India Festival which is giving a discount of 58% on this combo. There are variety of bags in this where you would be getting small to large range. The handbag can be used for office, cosmetics, money etc . These different sizes will make your convenience. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Delhi excise policy case: ED summons Arvind Kejriwal today, AAP says BJP plans to get him arrested

    Tejas' Anshul Chauhan was pleasantly surprised by Kangana Ranaut's professionalism, sweetness: 'Why do people say...'

    Meet celebrity saree draper who has Isha Ambani, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt as clients; charges this whopping amount

    US says evacuating its citizens, foreign nationals trapped inside Gaza top priority

    Meet CEO of Rs 15000 crore revenue firm, who earned Rs 1.2 crore per day from his startup; know his success story

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

    Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

    Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

    In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

    Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE