Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Four best sandwich maker for up to 40% off

Angad Bedi dedicates his first international gold medal in sprinting to late dad Bishan Singh Bedi: 'He always said...'

Chhattisgarh polls: Priyanka Gandhi promises Rs 500 subsidy per gas cylinder, free electricity if Congress retains power

BRS MP, party candidate stabbed during Telangana polls campaign

Failure messes people up: Netizens slam Kangana Ranaut after she 'insults' Deepa Mehta, asks her if she is a harem slave

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Four best sandwich maker for up to 40% off

Angad Bedi dedicates his first international gold medal in sprinting to late dad Bishan Singh Bedi: 'He always said...'

World cup: Wasim Akram lauds Jasprit Bumrah, says "He has better control than myself" | IND Beat ENG

Nita Ambani's diamond ring collection

Meet Lerisha Munsamy, stunning wife of Keshav Maharaj

9 tips to stay hydrated during Karwa Chauth vrat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

World cup: Wasim Akram lauds Jasprit Bumrah, says "He has better control than myself" | IND Beat ENG

IND vs ENG highlights: India beats England by 100 runs, defending champions officially out of WC23

EAM Jaishankar explains the reason behind India’s strong independent foreign policy position

Angad Bedi dedicates his first international gold medal in sprinting to late dad Bishan Singh Bedi: 'He always said...'

India's biggest flop made just Rs 12 crore on Rs 200 crore budget; much bigger disaster than Adipurush, Shamshera, Tejas

Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar questions Sunny Deol over his claims of Gadar 2's 'organic' box office numbers

Lifestyle

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Four best sandwich maker for up to 40% off

Nothing defines comfort better than biting into a hearty sandwich. Whether it's a simple one with minimal fillings or an elaborate one, they all taste equally good. However, to make perfect sandwiches at home, it is important to have a good sandwich maker.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 04:20 PM IST

During festive season, we all want to have delicious cuisines in our home. Then whether it is Indian or not we always look forward to make it without any hustle. Our work looks very easier when we make these dishes in few minutes. And while the Amazon Great Indian Festival is live now then what to wait for. You can check the best deals and offers that can blow your mind.

Prestige sandwich maker

Introducing Prestige sandwich maker that features German technology Greblon non stick coating that is used for oil free toasting. It operates at 800W of power that will make your sandwich with ease. It is easy to clean and maintain.

Cello

Get 54% off on this amazing Cello toast and sandwich maker. It can be used to make paninis, toast and also operates a smokeless indoor grill. It is easy to use, lightup indiactor makes it more convenient.

IBELL

With a elegant black finish design, this IBELL sandwich maker that you shouldn't miss. It has a shock proof body that operates at 1000W. 

Morphy Richards

We have found another incredible sandwich option for you. This sandwich maker by Morphy Richards has a compact design that is easy to store. It operates at 750W that ensures fast heating and cooking. Easy to clean the plates for a convenient cooking experience. 

