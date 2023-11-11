Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Deals: Get the best sleep on these branded mattresses

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Beautiful swings to enhance your outdoor space

World Cup 2023: What happens if India’s semi-final match is washed out due to rain?

Earthquake of magnitude 2.6 hits Delhi-NCR

Meet CEO, who founded firm without business expertise, later bagged Rs 3497 crore deal from Mukesh Ambani

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Diwali 2023: Here is a style guide to amp up your ethnic look this Deepavali

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Deals: Get the best sleep on these branded mattresses

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Beautiful swings to enhance your outdoor space

10 last-minute Diwali gift ideas for family, friends

Great cricketers who never scored century in ODI World Cup

8 incredible herbs to boost your lung health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Who is Amritpal Singh Bindra? Film producer whose Diwali bash was attended by Salman, SRK, Katrina; his net worth is...

Most annoying in Bigg Boss 17 this week: Aishwarya Sharma disrespecting husband Neil Bhatt, picking up unnecessary fight

Worst Bollywood film of 2023 has IMDB rating of 2, actors didn't even promote it; sold only 500 tickets across India

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Deals: Get the best sleep on these branded mattresses

Apart from the whopping discount, this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale is also providing additional benefits like an instant 10% discount on making transactions using Òne Card or using HDFC cards for EMI payments, and a lot more.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 04:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Getting enough sleep is crucial for our overall health and well-being. In today fast pace world where we have a lot on our plate, it can be challenging to get enough rest. However it's essential to prioritize our sleep and make sure we are getting enough to keep our body mind functioning at their best. So amazon has come up with the latest offers and discounts on mattereses where you can get a good sleep.

Springtek Mattress

Enjoy the full comfort of relaxation. The affordability of best range that is exclusively comes in 30 days trial. Ensuring high breathability, cozy natutre and long shelf life. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Sleepyhead Mattress

Get the amazing level of comfort and durability. If you have a back problem then check this Sleephead mattress that will ensure a long sleep. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Livpure Mattress

If you are searching for an affordable mattress that would be the best example of comfort level. Then check it out Livpure mattress that is best way to sleep on. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Wakefit Mattress

Wakeupfit India comes with this hybrid king size mattress. Available during Amazon Great Indian Festival, this design comes with reversible that extend comfort and longevity. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommends expulsion of Mahua Moitra in 'cash-for-query' matter

    'TV pe baith ke bolna....': Babar Azam responds to criticism amidst World Cup 2023

    Did Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai hug each other at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash? Truth behind sensational viral photo

    This film was rejected by Sunny Deol, Anil Kapoor, Govinda, flopped badly at box-office, became superhit after...

    SA vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Van der Dussen shines as South Africa beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

    Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

    Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE