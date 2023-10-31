Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Best Lipsticks under 45% off

Here is a chance to grab some offers on the best lipsticks from your favorite brands with a discount of 45%

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

Every girl loves makeup, then whether it is festival season or a daily routine we all love to put a lipstick. There are different types of shades and brands that will blow your mind. We have selected some lipsticks for you that is affordable and in the best quality. 

Mars lipstick

The amazon great indian festival is here and offers you some great deals and offers on one of the Mars lipstick. Available in a plenty of colors to choose from different options. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Forest Essentials Lip tint

Introducing Forest Essentials gulab jal lip tint, that will give a natural touch to your lips. This tinted lip conditioner is enriched with fresh rose petals, pure Cow's ghee. Can be used before applying lipstick. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Sugar Lipstick

Indulge your lips with the Sugar Matte Lipstick in Peach color. The richly pigmented lipstick offers a luxurious matte that lasts all day long. The smooth tesxture glides effortlessly ensuring an even application. Don't miss it out and check it out quickly.

Buy Now on Amazon

Pierre Cardin Paris Lipstick

Take a full advantage of Amazon Great Indian Festival, by elevating your makeup routine. Its highly pigmented texture provides a rich and bold colour payoff, perfect for both lips and cheeks. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

