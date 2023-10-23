Headlines

This Bollywood star will be first woman to do Ravana Dahan at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramlila; it's not Deepika, Alia, Kareena

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 60% off on lighting

Amazon Great India Festival 2023: Enjoy discounts on curtains

Amazon Great Indian Festive Season 2023: Hurry and unlock amazing deals on fans

PCB dismisses reports of players rift amid Pakistan's substandard performance in World Cup 2023

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17: Meet Ankita Lokhande's 'Millionaire' husband Vicky Jain

This Bollywood star will be first woman to do Ravana Dahan at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramlila; it's not Deepika, Alia, Kareena

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 60% off on lighting

Youngest bowlers to take a wicket in ODI World Cup

7 tips to reduce hair thinning

9 benefits of sunbathing in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Bigg Boss 17: Meet Ankita Lokhande's 'Millionaire' husband Vicky Jain

One Year Of Kohli's Masterclass: Relive Virat Kohli's 82(53)* | India vs Pakistan 2022 T20 World Cup

Breaking news: Bishan Singh Bedi, former Indian captain and legendary spinner passes away

This Bollywood star will be first woman to do Ravana Dahan at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramlila; it's not Deepika, Alia, Kareena

Vikas Bahl says he had constant self-doubt while making Tiger Shroff-starrer Ganapath: 'I felt kyun ye panga le liya'

Nani 31 titled Saripodha Sanivaaram: Nani looks menacing in first glimpse video of Vivek Athreya’s film

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Amazon Great India Festival 2023: Enjoy discounts on curtains

As the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 approaches, it's time to revamp your home with the best bedding and curtain deals available. Make sure to share this article with your loved ones, so they too can take advantage of the fantastic deals and create a home that exudes both comfort and sophisticat

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Fresh from loom

This unique, soft and heavy-duty sky blue fabric is woven with three layer construction. The height will be 7 feet and width will be 4 feet. Dark colour will also be good option for maitaing for privacy. It won't be making your room too dark or too light. These type of curtains provide you the best cozy vibes in your house. 

Buy Now on Amazon

RSTC living room curtain

Looking for a curtain which can fit in living room and kitchen also. Here's an blue colour polyster blackout, which is energy saving curtain that will protect your furniture from ultraviolet rays of sun. This won't be requiring high maintainence, the fabric is made in a way that is washable. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Encasa homes blackout curtains

Dress up your home with this luxurious twill polyster curtains in floral print. No hassle to iron or dryclean it.  

Buy Now on Amazon

LILAC Blackout curtain

This heavy and soft faux silk polyster will be making your home vibrant. The height of this curtain will be 7 feet that is best for doors.  

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Explained: Why #NoBindiNoBusiness is trending over new Nalli Silks saree commercial? Know full controversy

    Watch: Australian fan chants ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ out loud during AUS vs PAK match

    Aadhaar Card update: Step-by-step guide to lock aadhaar online to avoid financial loss

    Mahindra Thar rival Maruti Suzuki Jimny available with more than Rs 130000 discount, check details

    Bank of Baroda 'BoB world' app case: What is the controversy all about?

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

    Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

    In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

    Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

    In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE