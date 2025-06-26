Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and her fiancé journalist Lauren Sanchez's extravagant wedding will witness the most luxurious 3-day event in one of the most charming Venetian setting. To add to this glamour, Sanchez' multi-billion dollar engagement ring is the biggest highlight.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and her fiancé journalist Lauren Sanchez wedding is the most talked about wedding this year as it is being called the ‘wedding of the century’ to be hosted in a picturesque town of Venice in Italy this weekend. While the festivities have kickstarted in the most luxurious way, the blingy wedding has everything from a 200-guest list featuring Hollywood glamour, elite business personalities, and more that will grace the event around the breathtaking canals amid the historic Italian charm to the multi-billionaire's USD 500-million superyacht Koru. But what everyone is focusing more on is the multimillion-dollar engagement ring that Sanchez is seen flaunting most in her events.

The story behind Lauren Sanchez engagement ring

The engagement ring flaunts a cushion-cut stone. But the journalist in an interview with Vogue revealed that the shining stone at the center is a rare pink diamond with a light rose tinge on the gem. The would-be wife of Lauren Sanchez did not reveal the weight of the carat of her opulent diamond ring, but an estimation by jewelers suggests that the huge ring has stunning 30 carats.

The diamond ring has a sizable gemstone which sits on a thin, cathedral-style pavé band. The middle stone is bound on both sides by four prongs. The diamond pavé band is most likely made of platinum and is heavy enough to hold the heavy stones which adorn the bride-to-be’s finger. Two pavé hidden halos add that extra glimmer that assists the big stone bound by the thin band.

The gold diamond ring has a whopping cost

The engagement ring is a highly mysterious object, a lot of which is still unknown. The exact cost of the ring is still unknown, but jewelry expert Briony Raymond estimated the price of Lauren Sánchez’s engagement ring likely between USD 3 million and USD 5 million (Rs 25,70,85,000 – Rs 42,84,75,000). However, the range of the price is determined by the precise rarity and GIA grading of the pink diamond.

How Jeff Bezos proposed Sanchez?

Lauren Sanchez, who got engaged in May 2023, had the dreamiest proposal. While the couple was traveling on Bezos’s superyacht, Koru, he hid the ring under Sánchez’s pillow after their romantic dinner under the stars. In her interview she said that she found the ring there while she was going to sleep. “When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit,” she said.