Amazon founder Jeff Bezos pays Rs 4 crore rent for Malibu home despite building Rs 1400 crore dream home, here's why

Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez spend a staggering Rs 4,93,94,280 ($600,000) in rent each month for Kenny G's Malibu mansion.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 10:55 PM IST

Photo: Pixabay (Image for representation)

Jeff Bezos, one of the richest people and the creator of Amazon, leads an opulent life as a billionaire. According to TMZ, Jeff and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez spend a staggering Rs 4,93,94,280 ($600,000) in rent each month for Kenny G's Malibu mansion.

A large lawn, pool, screening room, recording studio, and other amenities can be found inside the property's 5,500 square foot home. While their $175 million (Rs 1,400 crore) Beverly Hills home is being built, Bezos and Sanchez reside in rental property.

According to reports, Bezos moved into Kenny G's estate in March and furnished it with his own items. It implies that the monthly rent of $600,000 is being paid even if the house is not furnished. The fact that Bezos is supposedly the third-richest individual in the world means that the enormous sum could not seem like a significant issue to him.

Billionaire’s dream house worth Rs 1,400 crore is under construction

Bezos purchased the 10-acre Beverly Hills estate from the late Jack Warner in the early 2020s, and he is now building his dream home there. During his recent trip to the South of France for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Bezos proposed to Sanchez on his $500 million yacht, Koru. Bezos kneel down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend with a 20-carat diamond ring that is thought to have cost $2.5 million.

Super-luxurious yacht of Jeff Bezos

On Bezos' superyacht, there is a sculpture of Sanchez. The 417-foot vessel, which was carefully built in the Netherlands, is the highest sailing yacht in the world. Its three magnificent masts give it the power to go at astounding speeds of up to 20 knots. The boat requires about $25 million in annual maintenance. According to reports, Koru can host up to 18 people.

 To ensure its flawless functioning and navigation, it needs a professional staff of 40 sailors. One of the decks, which has three luxuriously built levels, even has a magnificent swimming pool. A support vessel called Abeona, which has a helipad, opulent cars, jet skis, and other expensive facilities, is surprisingly present in the yacht.

