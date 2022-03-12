Amazing benefits of using coconut oil overnight for different skin types

Coconut oil is a fat that is derived from fresh or dried coconut flakes. When used as an overnight moisturiser, its emollient characteristics may make it advantageous for specific skin types, such as dry or normal-to-dry skin.

Coconut oil is high in fatty acids that moisturise and protect the skin. Linoleic acid (vitamin F), which aids in the retention of moisture in the skin, and lauric acid, which has antimicrobial qualities, are two of these.

If you have dry, flaky skin, replacing your regular moisturiser with coconut oil may soften and hydrate your skin, leaving it looking rejuvenated and smooth when you wake up.

It's possible that using coconut oil as an overnight treatment isn't for everyone. Coconut oil's benefits for oily or acne-prone skin have varied anecdotal evidence. Coconut oil is a comedogenic substance, meaning it clogs pores.

You shouldn't put coconut oil on your face if you've been on long-term antibiotics or have a weakened immune system. The oil can clog your pores, making it a breeding ground for fungal or bacterial infections, as well as acne.

While some people find coconut oil to be helpful in clearing their breakouts and making their skin look brighter and softer, others find it too heavy to utilise as an overnight treatment.

Coconut oil should not be used on the face if you are allergic to coconuts. Some persons who are allergic to walnuts or hazelnuts may also be allergic to coconut oil, therefore they should avoid it.