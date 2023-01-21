Mauni Amavasya 2023: Do's and don'ts to follow on first Amavasya of the year

Mauni Amavasya 2023

Amavasya date has a lot of importance in Sanatan tradition. The importance of this date, which gives auspicious results for ancestors' worship, tarpan and all kinds of spiritual practices, increases when it falls on a Saturday and when this coincidence is associated with Mauni Amavasya, which falls in the month of Magh, it becomes auspicious. The date itself becomes special. According to astrology, the coincidence of Mouni Amavasya is going to happen after 30 years on Saturday.

Here, know now in detail what to do and what not to do to get the virtuous results of worship, chanting-penance-fasting and all kinds of religious and astrological measures done on this day.

Mauni Amavasya 2023: Time

Beginning of new moon of Magh month: January 21, 2023, Saturday at 06:17 am

Magh month's Amavasya ends: January 22, 2023, Sunday at 02:22 AM

Mauni Amavasya 2023: Don'ts

This year Mauni Amavasya is falling on Saturday, whose lord is Lord Shani himself. In order to get the reward of this day and to avoid blame, do not trouble any disabled or weak person even by mistake and if you make work from any worker, give him proper wages.

Neither sleep late nor keep your house dirty on the day of Amavasya. Wear dirty clothes even by mistake on the day of Amavasya.

Neither lie nor speak bad words even by mistake on the day of Amavasya. Try to remain silent for a maximum time on this day.

Follow celibacy on Amavasya day and keep your distance from vindictive things like alcohol, meat etc.

On the day of Amavasya, one should avoid going alone to dark or deserted places like cremation grounds etc. It is believed that negative forces remain active on the day of Amavasya, due to which there is a possibility of harm to the person.

Mauni Amavasya 2023: Do's

On Mauni Amavasya, to remove sorrow and misfortune and get happiness and good fortune, a person should get up before sunrise, clean the house, and take a bath. After this, water should be offered to Lord Surya and their ancestors.

To get good results on the day of Mauni Amavasya, one should do meditation by remaining silent throughout the day.

Bathing in the river Ganges on the day of Mauni Amavasya gives special virtuous results. It is believed that by keeping silent on this auspicious festival, a person's wishes are fulfilled by taking a bath in the river Ganges.

Along with bathing on the day of Mauni Amavasya, the donation is also very important and this importance has increased even more due to the falling of this holy festival on Saturday. In such a situation, things related to Shani like black shoes, black socks, black blanket, black sesame, etc. should be donated to especially needy people on Saturday.

On the day of Mauni Amavasya, the astrological remedy for Kalsarp Dosha and Shani-related Dosha in the horoscope and worshipping the person gets freedom from the troubles associated with it.