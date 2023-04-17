Search icon
Amarnath Yatra registration begins today, check fee, online process, documents required and other details

The Amarnath Yatra would commence simultaneously from both the routes, the Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and Baltal in the Ganderbal district from July 1.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 06:21 AM IST

Registration for the Amarnath Yatra, an annual pilgrimage, begins on Monday (April 17). Devotees can register through offline and online modes. The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir will commence on July 1, 2023, and it will culminate on August 31. The yatra would commence simultaneously from both the routes, the Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and Baltal in the Ganderbal district from July 1. Amarnath shrine is located at a height of 3,880 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) will also enable live telecasts of the morning and evening Aarti (prayers) for devotees. An app has been made to get real-time information about the pilgrimage, weather on the route and for availing services online. Pilgrims must carry their Aadhaar card details.

Amarnath Yatra 2023 registration fee

Advance registration through designated bank branches costs Rs 120 per person
Online registration costs Rs 220 per person
Group registration costs Rs 220 per person
NRI pilgrims can register through PNB at Rs 1,520 per person

Amarnath Yatra 2023 registration 

Individuals in the age group of 13-70 years can register themselves for the pilgrimage. Any woman with a pregnancy of six weeks or more is not allowed to undertake the Amarnath Yatra. For online registration, one can visit the website https://jksasb.nic.in.

The link for online registration is also available on SASB's Mobile App Shri Amamathji Yatra available on Google Play Store. Advance Registration through the designated bank branches of Punjab National Bank, SBI, Jamma and Kashmir Bank throughout the country.

The list of designated bank branches is available on the Shri Amarnath Yatra Shrine Board's (SASB) website https://jksasb.nic.in. For more details, pilgrims can contact toll-free No- 18001807198 / 18001807199.

