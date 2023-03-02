Amalaki Ekadashi 2023: Significance, date, subh muhurat, pooja vidhi

Amalaki Ekadashi 2023| Photo: PTI

Amalaki Ekadashi 2023 will be observed on March 3, 2023. Ekadashi Parana will be observed on March 4, 2023, between 6:44 am to 9:30 am. Amalaki Ekadashi is a Hindu festival observed on the Shukla Paksha in the month of Phalguna (February-March). This festival is popularly celebrated in northern parts of India, specially in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar.

Amalaki Ekadashi: Date and time

Amalaki Ekadashi will be observed on Friday (March 3) and the Ekadashi tithi will begin at 6:39 am on March 2. The Ekadashi will end on March 3 at 9:11 am.

Read: Holi 2023: Know how different states, cultures celebrate festival of colours across India

Amalaki Ekadashi: Significance

Amalaki Ekadashi is believed to be highly auspicious by Hindus. It is believed to bring good luck, prosperity, and happiness to those who observe it. This fast is observed to pray Hindu lord Vishnu.

Amalaki Ekadashi: Ritual