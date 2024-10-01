‘Always Care: Animal Care Centre’ launched on Param Gurudev Namramuni Maharaj Saheb’s 54th birth occasion

“The birth of any human being is purposeful only with the birth of humanity in our hearts”, said Param Gurudev Shree Namramuni Maharaj Saheb on the occasion of his 54th Janmotsav – Manavta Mahotsav. The celebration that took place at Paramdham Sadhana Sankul, off-Mumbai Nashik Highway, was attended by thousands and viewed by devotees worldwide through livestream.

Param Gurudev, who is a renowned sadhak of the very powerful Jain mantra Shree Uvasaggaharam Stotra, conducted a soul-stirring mantra sadhana on this occasion, one that takes place only once every year. Devotees were blessed with the auspicious Mantra Kalash charged with the vibrations of the sadhana.

The event witnessed the launch announcement of a flagship project in Animal Healthcare Infrastructure for Maharashtra – the ‘Always Care’ Animal Care Centre – a 48,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art veterinary facility for injured, diseased and disabled stray animals and birds. The centre with be equipped with an ICU and Operation Theatre for big and small animals, physiotherapy centre, enrichment and play area, hygiene centre, emergency and isolation wards, animal food kitchen, and much more.

Leading business and political leaders expressed their best wishes to Param Gurudev on this occasion, including Reliance Group Chairman and CEO Mukesh Ambani, Former ACP Sunil Jain, Vice President of BJP Maharashtra and State Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, SVKM Trustee Bhargav Patel, MLA Kisan Kathore, and more.

Distinguished personalities contributing in meaningful ways to social good were conferred with the prestigious Param Awards, including, Dr. Tarang Gianchandani, CEO, Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital; Ashishkumar Saraf, MD & CEO, National Stock Exchange of India (NSE); C.C. Dangi, President, Bharat Jain Mahamandal; Dr. M.L. Saraf, Professor Emeritus, Dept. of Orthopaedics, Bombay Hospital, & Institute of Medical Sciences, Mumbai; and Manish Shah, Managing Director of Manba Finance Ltd.

The Jain scripture Shree Upasakgdashang Sutra was launched in English with authentic translation as per global transcription standards, making it the very first Jain Aagam scripture to be translated into English in the history of Sthanakwasi Jain tradition.

A second humanitarian project, ‘Arham Autorickshaw Project’ was launched on this occasion by Parasdham’s humanitarian youth wing – Arham Yuva Seva Group. It aims to empower autorickshaw drivers by providing them an opportunity to own their very own autorickshaw without having to rent it from someone, and thereby promote self-sustenance. A successful pilot of this project in Rajkot paved the way for a larger scale of the project to be launched in Mumbai. Donors committed to sponsoring 200+ vehicles for this project, way ahead of the original target of 108 vehicles.

A musical and theatrical masterpiece titled ‘Mantra Manav’ was staged as a part of the celebration, beautifully depicting the origination of Shree Uvasaggaharam Stotra and Param Gurudev’s connection with the mantra which saved him from a life-threatening medical emergency. Param Gurudev is the founder of Parasdham, a socio-religious organisation with 100+ centres across the world.

The event concluded with immense joy and satisfaction for a celebration that will bring smiles to the lives of millions of voiceless animals and underprivileged families in the near future. If you wish to relive the entire event online, you can visit www.parasdham.org.