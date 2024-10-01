Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sadhguru’s Isha foundation raided by 150 police officers after father alleges daughters being held hostage

Bandaa Singh Chaudhary trailer: Arshad Warsi goes lethal to save his family from violence and communalism in Punjab

Anil Ambani ready to SHAKE UP market after board's approval to raise Rs 2,930 crore

‘Always Care: Animal Care Centre’ launched on Param Gurudev Namramuni Maharaj Saheb’s 54th birth occasion

Massive layoffs in tech industry: Over 100000 jobs eliminated at firms including Microsoft, IBM

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bandaa Singh Chaudhary trailer: Arshad Warsi goes lethal to save his family from violence and communalism in Punjab

Bandaa Singh Chaudhary trailer: Arshad Warsi goes lethal to save his family from violence and communalism in Punjab

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

Anil Ambani ready to SHAKE UP market after board's approval to raise Rs 2,930 crore

Anil Ambani ready to SHAKE UP market after board's approval to raise Rs 2,930 crore

7 ways to boost good cholesterol naturally

7 ways to boost good cholesterol naturally

Big records made in India vs Bangladesh test series

Big records made in India vs Bangladesh test series

Meet Prashant Kishor, the 'Arvind Kejriwal' of Bihar

Meet Prashant Kishor, the 'Arvind Kejriwal' of Bihar

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Bandaa Singh Chaudhary trailer: Arshad Warsi goes lethal to save his family from violence and communalism in Punjab

Bandaa Singh Chaudhary trailer: Arshad Warsi goes lethal to save his family from violence and communalism in Punjab

She was only 17 when discovered by Salman Khan, was raised in Muscat and compared to Aishwarya Rai

She was only 17 when discovered by Salman Khan, was raised in Muscat and compared to Aishwarya Rai

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin makes huge announcement, says band will retire after...

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin makes huge announcement, says band will retire after...

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

‘Always Care: Animal Care Centre’ launched on Param Gurudev Namramuni Maharaj Saheb’s 54th birth occasion

Param Gurudev, who is a renowned sadhak of the very powerful Jain mantra Shree Uvasaggaharam Stotra, conducted a soul-stirring mantra sadhana on this occasion, one that takes place only once every year.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 07:18 PM IST

‘Always Care: Animal Care Centre’ launched on Param Gurudev Namramuni Maharaj Saheb’s 54th birth occasion
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

“The birth of any human being is purposeful only with the birth of humanity in our hearts”, said Param Gurudev Shree Namramuni Maharaj Saheb on the occasion of his 54th Janmotsav – Manavta Mahotsav. The celebration that took place at Paramdham Sadhana Sankul, off-Mumbai Nashik Highway, was attended by thousands and viewed by devotees worldwide through livestream.

Param Gurudev, who is a renowned sadhak of the very powerful Jain mantra Shree Uvasaggaharam Stotra, conducted a soul-stirring mantra sadhana on this occasion, one that takes place only once every year. Devotees were blessed with the auspicious Mantra Kalash charged with the vibrations of the sadhana. 

The event witnessed the launch announcement of a flagship project in Animal Healthcare Infrastructure for Maharashtra – the ‘Always Care’ Animal Care Centre – a 48,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art veterinary facility for injured, diseased and disabled stray animals and birds. The centre with be equipped with an ICU and Operation Theatre for big and small animals, physiotherapy centre, enrichment and play area, hygiene centre, emergency and isolation wards, animal food kitchen, and much more. 

Leading business and political leaders expressed their best wishes to Param Gurudev on this occasion, including Reliance Group Chairman and CEO Mukesh Ambani, Former ACP Sunil Jain, Vice President of BJP Maharashtra and State Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, SVKM Trustee Bhargav Patel, MLA Kisan Kathore, and more. 

Distinguished personalities contributing in meaningful ways to social good were conferred with the prestigious Param Awards, including, Dr. Tarang Gianchandani, CEO, Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital; Ashishkumar Saraf, MD & CEO, National Stock Exchange of India (NSE); C.C. Dangi, President, Bharat Jain Mahamandal; Dr. M.L. Saraf, Professor Emeritus, Dept. of Orthopaedics, Bombay Hospital, & Institute of Medical Sciences, Mumbai; and Manish Shah, Managing Director of Manba Finance Ltd. 

The Jain scripture Shree Upasakgdashang Sutra was launched in English with authentic translation as per global transcription standards, making it the very first Jain Aagam scripture to be translated into English in the history of Sthanakwasi Jain tradition. 

A second humanitarian project, ‘Arham Autorickshaw Project’ was launched on this occasion by Parasdham’s humanitarian youth wing – Arham Yuva Seva Group. It aims to empower autorickshaw drivers by providing them an opportunity to own their very own autorickshaw without having to rent it from someone, and thereby promote self-sustenance. A successful pilot of this project in Rajkot paved the way for a larger scale of the project to be launched in Mumbai. Donors committed to sponsoring 200+ vehicles for this project, way ahead of the original target of 108 vehicles. 

A musical and theatrical masterpiece titled ‘Mantra Manav’ was staged as a part of the celebration, beautifully depicting the origination of Shree Uvasaggaharam Stotra and Param Gurudev’s connection with the mantra which saved him from a life-threatening medical emergency. Param Gurudev is the founder of Parasdham, a socio-religious organisation with 100+ centres across the world. 

The event concluded with immense joy and satisfaction for a celebration that will bring smiles to the lives of millions of voiceless animals and underprivileged families in the near future. If you wish to relive the entire event online, you can visit www.parasdham.org.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This film faced 34 cases, later became superhit, it had those THREE controversial words

This film faced 34 cases, later became superhit, it had those THREE controversial words

'GDP can be measured in terms of radicalisation, and exports in...': EAM Jaishankar lashes out at Pakistan at UNGA

'GDP can be measured in terms of radicalisation, and exports in...': EAM Jaishankar lashes out at Pakistan at UNGA

'Will not give resignation': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hardens stand as Lokayukta begins MUDA probe

'Will not give resignation': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hardens stand as Lokayukta begins MUDA probe

I am a legend like MS Dhoni, we play 10 IPLs even after saying no: Shah Rukh Khan

I am a legend like MS Dhoni, we play 10 IPLs even after saying no: Shah Rukh Khan

Tusshar Kapoor's Facebook accounts hacked, actor issues official statement

Tusshar Kapoor's Facebook accounts hacked, actor issues official statement

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement