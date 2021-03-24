Aloe Vera: The ultimate ingredient for your hair and skincare

The season of blossom and blooming is in its fullest zeal while we are prepping for another seasonable skin-care regime since the winters are gone and there's no need to carry heavy moisturizers all the way, for any skin type now.

However, the seasons keep changing and so is the need for your skin. But the one product that works wonders for the skin throughout the year is 'Aloe Vera' gel. It is undoubtedly one of the most common yet underrated products considering the many ways in which it contributes to skin and hair care. Aloe Vera can battle every skin and hair problem in a jiffy.

Now, a question arises, why Aloe Vera, among a treasure of so many effective natural ingredients around us?

Aloe Vera is a natural ingredient, a member of 'liliqceae' family. It holds a magnificent history that dates back to 2100 BCE and is a gift of our ancestors to us. With its use in ancient times as a beauty essential to a cure of various skin and hair problems, it has been unsurpassable for its potency. Aloe Vera is a fulfilling pack of 75 active ingredients including vitamins A, C, E, and B12, essential amino acids, fatty acids and choline which are all the necessary nutrients to nourish and strengthen every single strand of your hair.

To know more about aloe vera, we at DNA spoke to Arthi Raghuram Founder, Deyga Organics, who gave us insights into the ingredients' benefits for hair and skincare. Take a look:

Benefits of Aloe vera:

Aloe Vera imparts beauty in various ways. Here are the benefits of aloe vera that would leave you astonishing over its efficiency as a powerful natural ingredient:

- Aloe Vera possesses anti-inflammatory properties. It reduces scalp irritation, battles rashes & radically cures the problem of itching.

- Aloe Vera provides deep nourishment to your skin, hair & scalp. Its moisturizing effect makes it a must choice to prevent dryness in unruly weather conditions.

- Various enzymes and fatty acids in Aloe vera protect hair and strengthens roots.

- Vitamins C, E, B-12, Folic acid and Choline prevent dandruff and fight other scalp infections.

- Your hair grows 1 cm per month, but usage of aloe vera may fasten your hair growth by promoting hair growth cells.

- With all these benefits, Aloe vera proves to be a powerful ingredient for treating your damaged hair like a pro.

- Use of Aloe vera ice cubes over the face can tighten your skin preventing premature ageing signs. Its regular usage also lightens dark circles.

- If you prefer shaving over waxing, aloe vera gel can be applied as a lubricant to avoid ingrown hairs & strawberry legs.

- Aloe vera grows in tropical and subtropical zones. Its plant is easily available in every part of India due to its favourable weather conditions here. But extracting its essence from Aloe vera leaves is a tad annoying task. It’s quite sticky in nature. Hence, there are various aloe vera products available in the market which makes its usage easier and pleasant.