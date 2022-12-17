Search icon
All about ultra-luxurious Maharajas Express with ticket costing more than Rs 19 lakh

According to the blogger, a ticket on the Junior Suite is likely to cost a whopping ₹19 lakhs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 01:20 PM IST

Representational image

Everyone loves travelling and travelling by train is one of the most treasured memories of our childhood.

Most middle-class people in the country still prefer railways over airways because it is the cheapest mode of transport for them. But, have you ever heard about Maharaja's Express?

The Maharaja's Express- a luxury train travel experience offered to passengers on several routes.

As per the official website of Maharajas' Express, "The Maharajas' Express recreates that exclusive experience for its guests. An opportunity to travel in this one-of-a-kind train, being served by friendly butlers while visiting India's most splendid tourist attractions in all their glory, would appeal to any individual."

Kushagra, an Instagram blogger has shared just what you need.

 
 
 
 
 

The video shared by the blogger has also revealed an interesting detail for enthusiasts. The video talks about the most expensive ticket that one needs to buy to travel by the suite room of Maharajas' Express.

According to the blogger, a ticket on the Junior Suite is likely to cost a whopping ₹19 lakhs.

According to the official website, the suite comes with large panoramic windows. Further, all passenger carriages come with air-conditioning and have state-of-the-art facilities like Live Television, DVD players, Wi-Fi Internet.

If you thought that is it, wait. Each coach of the train has a mini-pantry manned by a valet to provide a lavish and personalized service during the tour packages.

This video was shared almost two weeks back. Since being uploaded, it has been liked 57,000 times and has several comments. Many netizens were not impressed by the price of this train ticket.

A person in the Instagram comments said, "Instead of spending 19 lakhs for this you can prefer a flight and rest down in 7-star property." A second person wrote, "It's beautiful great. But this nowhere seems around 19 lakh." "That also for a train when you can fly in luxury for that amount of money," said a third.

 

