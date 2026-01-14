FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attend a friend’s wedding in Mumbai. Alia’s ivory saree and diamond-sapphire ring steal the spotlight.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Jan 14, 2026, 01:14 PM IST

Alia Bhatt turns heads in regal ivory saree at wedding; her diamond-sapphire ring steals spotlight
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor once again proved why they are among Bollywood’s most stylish couples. The duo recently attended a close friend’s wedding in Mumbai and made a striking appearance in elegant ethnic outfits. 

The Couple’s wedding appearance

Recently, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out together, radiating charm and grace in coordinated traditional ensembles. Their appearance quickly made waves on social media, with fans praising their refined and tasteful fashion choices.

Alia Bhatt’s ivory saree look

Alia Bhatt chose a six-yard ivory saree; its drape featured delicate silver and ice-blue floral embellishments that added a soft shimmer without overpowering the look.

She paired the saree with a matching sleeveless blouse that featured a deep V-neckline and intricate embroidery. Alia draped the saree in a classic style, allowing the pallu to fall gracefully over her shoulder.

Jewellery and styling details

She accessorised with a statement choker necklace, diamond stud earrings, and a striking diamond-sapphire ring that elevated her ensemble. The ring, in particular, became the highlight of her look and drew plenty of attention.

Her look was kept minimal and fresh. Alia wore her hair in a sleek, side-parted bun and opted for soft makeup with winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and a subtle pink lip shade, finishing with a natural glow.

Ranbir Kapoor’s classic black ensemble

Ranbir Kapoor matched Alia’s elegance in an all-black traditional outfit. He wore a black bandhgala kurta layered with an embroidered Nehru jacket featuring white detailing. Black pyjama pants, shoes, and black stone ear studs completed his polished look.

