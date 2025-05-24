After serving her majestic red carpet look, Alia turned heads at the 'Lights on Women' event hosted by L’Oréal Paris in a navy bejewelled gown from Armani Prive's Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

Alia Bhatt's much-anticipated debut at the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival as the global ambassador of L’Oréal Paris in an ivory nude Schiaparelli gown was nothing short of a dream come true. For her second look, she opted for a blue bejewelled Armani Privé gown and posed for the Lights on Women’s Worth event. Let's decode her second look.

Her stunning gown featured a plunging V-back and a body-hugging silhouette. It was adorned with tiny, shimmery blue gemstone embellishment. She added a matching floral Swarovski crystal mesh headpiece, adding a touch of drama.

To complete her look, Alia chose diamond and sapphire-encrusted dangler earrings and a huge cocktail ring. Her makeup artist, Puneet B Saini, gave her a dewy look with warm bronzed skin, flush cheeks, pink smokey eyes, and glossy pink lips. Her hair was tied into a sleek, low bun by hair stylist Amit Thakur.

Earlier, Alia had worn a sculpted Schiaparelli haute couture gown for her red carpet debut.

