Alia Bhatt turns heads in bold black fur coat from Gucci's latest ‘La Famiglia’ Collection at Milan Fashion Week - See pics
Alia Bhatt stole the spotlight at Milan Fashion Week 2025 in a dramatic black fur coat from Gucci’s La Famiglia collection. Paired with a nude satin mini, monogram stockings, and sleek styling, her look combined bold luxury, modern elegance, and cinematic-level glamour.
Alia Bhatt captivated audiences at Milan Fashion Week 2025 with a bold and glamorous ensemble, showcasing her status as a global fashion icon. Attending the exclusive premiere of The Tiger, a cinematic presentation introducing Gucci's Spring/Summer 2026 collection by new creative director Demna, Alia Bhatt's appearance was nothing short of spectacular.
Alia Bhatt donned a dramatic black fur coat from Gucci’s La Famiglia collection, available exclusively in select stores between September 25 and October 12. The oversized silhouette featured drop shoulders, full-length sleeves, and a calf-length hem, exuding a sense of grandeur. A plunging V-neckline and wrap-around design added a touch of sensuality, while a gold Gucci chain belt cinched the waist, creating an hourglass figure.
Underneath, she wore a nude satin mini dress with lace detailing and a plunging neckline, offering a stark contrast to the dramatic outerwear. Sheer black Gucci monogram stockings and pointed-toe heels completed the ensemble, adding a modern edge.
Alia Bhatt accessorised with a structured black leather handbag, monogrammed earrings, and a delicate gold ring, maintaining a balance between opulence and subtlety. Her sleek, straight hair and smoky eye makeup with nude lips enhanced her sophisticated look.
Gucci's decision to unveil Demna's debut collection through a film, The Tiger, co-directed by Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn, marked a departure from traditional runway shows. The event featured a star-studded guest list, including Demi Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow, and BTS's Seokjin, highlighting the global appeal of the brand's new direction.
Alia Bhatt's appearance at Milan Fashion Week 2025 was a testament to her evolving fashion sensibility and her seamless integration into the global fashion landscape. Her ensemble not only showcased the luxurious craftsmanship of Gucci's La Famiglia collection but also underscored her status as a fashion-forward celebrity embracing bold and innovative styles