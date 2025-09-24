Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Alia Bhatt turns heads in bold black fur coat from Gucci's latest ‘La Famiglia’ Collection at Milan Fashion Week - See pics

Diwali Bonanza for Government Employees: Centre likely to approve Diwali bonus for Railways staff

Sachin Tendulkar shares adorable image of son Arjun Tendulkar on his 26th birthday, pens special note for him: 'Lucky to have...'

Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasma asks taskmaster to eliminate Ashnoor Kaur, INSULTS actress by calling her Abhishek Sharma's wife, netizens slam model

DMRC takes BIG decision, bans recording videos, reels inside Delhi metro coaches, imposes...

Who can Garba? VHP sets strict new guidelines with tilak, gau mutra

How new detection methods prevent harvest loss due to invasive species? Dr Upadhyay Himali explains

World Bollywood Day 2025: 24 Indian films, from Pushpa 2 to Homebound in Oscars 2026 race

IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Bangladesh match prediction, probable XIs, pitch and weather report, all you need to know

Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav follows THIS strict diet plan to stay consistent with his performance

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Alia Bhatt turns heads in bold black fur coat from Gucci's latest ‘La Famiglia’ Collection at Milan Fashion Week - See pics

Alia Bhatt turns heads in bold black fur coat from Gucci's latest collection

Diwali Bonanza for Government Employees: Centre likely to approve Diwali bonus for Railways staff

Diwali Bonanza for Govt Employees: Centre likely to approve Diwali bonus for...

Sachin Tendulkar shares adorable image of son Arjun Tendulkar on his 26th birthday, pens special note for him: 'Lucky to have...'

Sachin Tendulkar shares adorable image of son Arjun Tendulkar on his 26th birthd

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Alia Bhatt turns heads in bold black fur coat from Gucci's latest ‘La Famiglia’ Collection at Milan Fashion Week - See pics

Alia Bhatt stole the spotlight at Milan Fashion Week 2025 in a dramatic black fur coat from Gucci’s La Famiglia collection. Paired with a nude satin mini, monogram stockings, and sleek styling, her look combined bold luxury, modern elegance, and cinematic-level glamour.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 01:01 PM IST

Alia Bhatt turns heads in bold black fur coat from Gucci's latest ‘La Famiglia’ Collection at Milan Fashion Week - See pics
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Alia Bhatt captivated audiences at Milan Fashion Week 2025 with a bold and glamorous ensemble, showcasing her status as a global fashion icon. Attending the exclusive premiere of The Tiger, a cinematic presentation introducing Gucci's Spring/Summer 2026 collection by new creative director Demna, Alia Bhatt's appearance was nothing short of spectacular. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The statement look

Alia Bhatt donned a dramatic black fur coat from Gucci’s La Famiglia collection, available exclusively in select stores between September 25 and October 12. The oversized silhouette featured drop shoulders, full-length sleeves, and a calf-length hem, exuding a sense of grandeur. A plunging V-neckline and wrap-around design added a touch of sensuality, while a gold Gucci chain belt cinched the waist, creating an hourglass figure.

Underneath, she wore a nude satin mini dress with lace detailing and a plunging neckline, offering a stark contrast to the dramatic outerwear. Sheer black Gucci monogram stockings and pointed-toe heels completed the ensemble, adding a modern edge.

Accessories and styling

Alia Bhatt accessorised with a structured black leather handbag, monogrammed earrings, and a delicate gold ring, maintaining a balance between opulence and subtlety. Her sleek, straight hair and smoky eye makeup with nude lips enhanced her sophisticated look. 

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, other popular Bollywood celebrities who weren’t born in India

A cinematic debut

Gucci's decision to unveil Demna's debut collection through a film, The Tiger, co-directed by Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn, marked a departure from traditional runway shows. The event featured a star-studded guest list, including Demi Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow, and BTS's Seokjin, highlighting the global appeal of the brand's new direction.

Alia Bhatt's appearance at Milan Fashion Week 2025 was a testament to her evolving fashion sensibility and her seamless integration into the global fashion landscape. Her ensemble not only showcased the luxurious craftsmanship of Gucci's La Famiglia collection but also underscored her status as a fashion-forward celebrity embracing bold and innovative styles

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Can Bangladesh break Team India's winning streak in Asia Cup 2025? Here's what Tigers' coach Phil Simmons thinks
Can Bangladesh break Team India's winning streak in Asia Cup 2025?
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA will reach USD 2 in 2026, but not before THIS coin under USD 0.0024
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA will reach USD 2 in 2026, but not before THIS coin
After UK and Canada, France recognises Palestinian state; President Macron says, 'True to historic commitment...'
After UK & Canada, France recognises Palestinian state; Macron says...
Hindu Sena prays for Donald Trump, THIS Republican leader calls Hanuman 'false god'
Hindu Sena prays for Donald Trump, Republican leader calls Hanuman 'false god'
Asia Cup 2025: Sahibzada Farhan's AK-47 gesture during Ind vs Pak match reignites debate on cricket ties with Pakistan
Asia Cup 2025: Sahibzada Farhan's AK-47 gesture during Ind vs Pak match reignite
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE