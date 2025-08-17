'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Alia Bhatt trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s 5-minute healthy snack recipe you must try

Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares a 5-minute healthy snack recipe, a perfect guilt-free treat for unwanted cravings and boosting energy.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 05:30 PM IST

Alia Bhatt trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s 5-minute healthy snack recipe you must try

Celebrity fitness coach Yasmin Karachiwala has trained several Bollywood stars, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone. She helped them transform their bodies with the right balance of exercise, discipline, and food habits. Along with workout tips, Yasmin often shares simple yet healthy recipes on her social media. 

Recently, she introduced her followers to a quick, sweet, and crunchy snack that takes just five minutes to prepare. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Apple peanut butter bites recipe

Here’s how you can make this easy snack at home:

Ingredients

1 apple (green or red, as per your choice)

Peanut butter

Granola 

Melted dark chocolate

Slice apples, spread with peanut butter, roll in granola, and drizzle with melted dark chocolate. Freeze until firm. Enjoy crunchy, sweet, and satisfying bites. It's a perfect snack for kids and adults, packed with protein, fibre, and delicious flavours in every bite.

Read: Yasmin Karachiwala reveals postpartum secret behind Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt’s fitness, says, ‘They are very…’

Health benefits of the ingredients

Apples: They are a powerhouse of fibre, antioxidants, and vitamins. Eating apples keeps you full for longer, which reduces unnecessary snacking. Their high fibre content also helps in digestion and supports heart health.

Peanut Butter: It is rich in protein, which supports muscle repair and keeps you energised throughout the day. It also contains antioxidants that reduce the risk of chronic diseases. 

Granola: It is packed with essential nutrients like iron, zinc, and vitamins. It provides long-lasting energy and keeps you from unhealthy eating.

Dark Chocolate: It is rich in flavonoids, which are powerful antioxidants. Dark chocolate also helps control cravings, making it easier to stick to a healthy eating routine.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

