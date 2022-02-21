Alia Bhatt's stylist Ami Patel reveals why actress is opting for all-white looks for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' promotions

Alia Bhatt is busy promoting her upcoming biographical crime drama film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which is slated for release on February 25. The actress has been winning the hearts of her fans and followers in traditional white sarees that she is carrying with utmost grace and elegance during the film's promotions.

During the film's international premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival ahead of its theatrical release, Alia looked stunning in a white power suit and white off-shoulder gown while she gave striking poses at the German capital. As the actress uploaded her pictures from Berlinale on social media, they went viral instantly.

Alia has been styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel for her all-white looks for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' promotions. Sharing some mesmerising pictures of the actress, Ami took to her Instagram and revealed why she chose colour white as she wrote, "They say the colour white is special because it has all the colours of the rainbow in it. In Gangubai Kathiawadi I saw the entire spectrum of human emotions from celebration, gratitude, giving, sharing and every shade of love possible."



It seems that Ami is one of the few people who has seen the film as she applauded Alia for her 'spectacular' performance as she continued in her post, "Take a bow @aliaabhatt for this spectacular performance. I have cried form the time Ganga became Gangu and laughed and cried and everything inbetween right till the end. Have no words. Love you (three white hearts emojis) Sanjay Leela Bhansali you are a magician. (raised hands emoji)"



For the unversed, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. The period drama has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' and features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved, and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.