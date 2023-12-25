Headlines

Orry reveals this Bollywood star supported him when he 'hit a very dark rock bottom in life'

Watch: Nora Fatehi looks unrecognisable in her first audition video, netizens say 'she was completely...'

Meet CEO whose company has become India's 2nd unicorn of 2023 after Zepto, he is from...

Alia Bhatt stuns in black floral dress for Christmas brunch; Check price

Grounded plane with 275 Indians leaves France, to reach Mumbai tomorrow

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Orry reveals this Bollywood star supported him when he 'hit a very dark rock bottom in life'

Watch: Nora Fatehi looks unrecognisable in her first audition video, netizens say 'she was completely...'

Alia Bhatt stuns in black floral dress for Christmas brunch; Check price

8 foods rich in iron

RCB players who won IPL title with KKR

8 foods that are claimed to be healthy but are not

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Pakistan protest: Who is Mahrang Baloch? the woman leading Baloch protest in PAK capital Islamabad

Government suspends new WFI body, Sanjay Singh's election as federation chief revoked

Koffee With Karan: Sharmila Tagore reveals Saif Ali Khan ditched university to go on date with...

'Those eyes of Raj Kapoor, looks like Rishi Kapoor': Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reveal Raha's face, netizens react

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt stuns in black floral dress for Christmas brunch; Check price

Alia Bhatt's fashion choices this festive season highlighted her versatility and innate sense of style.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 10:02 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, along with their little bundle of joy, Raha, created an enchanting moment at the Kapoor family's annual Christmas lunch in Mumbai. Amongst the festivities, the couple unveiled their daughter's adorable appearance, dressed in a captivating pink and white reindeer outfit that stole the spotlight. Alia, the epitome of grace, embraced the festive aura in a stunning black mini dress adorned with vibrant red floral prints, exuding charm and elegance.

Her choice, a creation from the renowned label Summer Somewhere, boasted a unique neckline and a delightful bell sleeve, adding a touch of whimsy to the ensemble. Complementing the Christmas theme, she adorned herself with a playful reindeer headband, a merry accessory perfectly paired with pointed red heels that not only accentuated the outfit but also amplified the holiday spirit.

Alia's makeup, subtly enhancing her features, reflected her innate grace, while delicate earrings added a hint of sophistication. The ensemble, available for fashion enthusiasts at Rs 6,590, showcased Alia's impeccable fashion sense and became an instant trendsetter at the festive gathering.

Throughout the holiday season, Alia continued to captivate with her sartorial choices. At a Christmas Eve dinner with her parents, she embraced glamour in an experimental fringe dress, radiating confidence and style. Later, at the star-studded Umang 2023 event in Mumbai, she donned a striking white and red pantsuit, epitomizing the joyous Christmas vibes in a chic and sophisticated manner.

Alia Bhatt's fashion choices this festive season highlighted her versatility and innate sense of style. From embracing the playful elegance of a reindeer-themed ensemble to exuding glamour in experimental dresses, each outfit she wore showcased her ability to effortlessly blend trendiness with grace, solidifying her position as a fashion icon during the holiday celebrations.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who completed classes 8 to 12 in just nine months, became youngest engineer of Gujarat at...

COVID cases rise by 52% globally last month: WHO

What is stiff-person syndrome? All you need to know about this condition

Meet CEO whose company has become India's 2nd unicorn of 2023 after Zepto, he is from...

Drone strikes ship with 20 Indians on board off Gujarat's coast, crew safe

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE