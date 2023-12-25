Alia Bhatt stuns in black floral dress for Christmas brunch; Check price

Alia Bhatt's fashion choices this festive season highlighted her versatility and innate sense of style.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, along with their little bundle of joy, Raha, created an enchanting moment at the Kapoor family's annual Christmas lunch in Mumbai. Amongst the festivities, the couple unveiled their daughter's adorable appearance, dressed in a captivating pink and white reindeer outfit that stole the spotlight. Alia, the epitome of grace, embraced the festive aura in a stunning black mini dress adorned with vibrant red floral prints, exuding charm and elegance.

Her choice, a creation from the renowned label Summer Somewhere, boasted a unique neckline and a delightful bell sleeve, adding a touch of whimsy to the ensemble. Complementing the Christmas theme, she adorned herself with a playful reindeer headband, a merry accessory perfectly paired with pointed red heels that not only accentuated the outfit but also amplified the holiday spirit.

Alia's makeup, subtly enhancing her features, reflected her innate grace, while delicate earrings added a hint of sophistication. The ensemble, available for fashion enthusiasts at Rs 6,590, showcased Alia's impeccable fashion sense and became an instant trendsetter at the festive gathering.

Throughout the holiday season, Alia continued to captivate with her sartorial choices. At a Christmas Eve dinner with her parents, she embraced glamour in an experimental fringe dress, radiating confidence and style. Later, at the star-studded Umang 2023 event in Mumbai, she donned a striking white and red pantsuit, epitomizing the joyous Christmas vibes in a chic and sophisticated manner.

Alia Bhatt's fashion choices this festive season highlighted her versatility and innate sense of style. From embracing the playful elegance of a reindeer-themed ensemble to exuding glamour in experimental dresses, each outfit she wore showcased her ability to effortlessly blend trendiness with grace, solidifying her position as a fashion icon during the holiday celebrations.