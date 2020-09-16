Headlines

Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora slay in Zimmermann floral dress; who wore it better?

Alia Bhatt repeated her Zimmermann outfit during Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's birthday bash held.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 16, 2020, 04:03 PM IST

In 2018, Australian designer Zimmermann's Lovelorn Floral Flutter Dress was very much in trend and many celebrities in Bollywood donned it more or less at the same time. In the last two years, we saw actors namely Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and Malaika Arora wearing this trendy short floral dress and all of them slew the stylish look. Now, Alia during her recent outing for Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's birthday bash donned the same Zimmermann outfit and turned heads. 

Talking about the outfit, it has been described as 'crafted from embroidered cotton for a lightweight and breezy feel, this mini style features a V-neckline trimmed with ultra-feminine frills, scalloped edges and openwork.'

Alia completed her look by wearing yellow pointed heels and carried a white purse. She left her hair loose open and rounded her look with a yellow mask. The actor wore it before during Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: In Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor dress to the nines as they arrive at Riddhima Kapoor's birthday party

Shraddha had worn the outfit in 2018 for the promotions of her film Batti Gul Meter Chalu. She styled her hair in beachy waves and opted for white strappy heels to complete her look out.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 on

On the other hand, Malaika was seen wearing the same outfit in 2018 while making a visit to Sanjay Kapoor's house. A pair of silver wedges completed her stylish look and she styled her hair in a high ponytail.

The Zimmermann dress is for $795 which is roughly Rs 58,492. The outfit was introduced during the Australian designer's resort 2018 collection.

