The newly released pictures gave a closer view of Alia’s custom mint-green saree, designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee for the theme Sleeping Beauties Reawakening Fashion.
Just days before the Met Gala 2025, fresh attention returned to one of last year’s most admired looks as unseen photos of Alia Bhatt’s appearance at the 2024 event surfaced online. Shared by the anonymous fashion page Diet Sabya, the photos once again highlighted her breathtaking Sabyasachi saree, leaving fans stunned.
Her makeup was fresh and dewy with soft coral blush and gentle eye makeup. Her hair was styled in a loose updo with gemstone accents. She completed the look with emerald and diamond jewellery that added more elegance to the overall styling.
One of the unseen elements in the new photos was a delicate veil that rested over her head. Fans were quick to react, calling her look apsara coded and even saying she resembled a goddess. Her stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania commented on the post saying the veil never made it to the carpet.
Social media users flooded the comments with love. One said the veil completed the look while another wished she had walked the carpet styled that way. Many also expressed hopes of seeing her return to the Met Gala this year.
