HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Alia Bhatt’s nutritionist recommends THIS superfruit that helps prevent diabetes naturally

Alia Bhatt’s nutritionist highlights avocado as a superfood for diabetes, stable blood sugar, energy, digestion, and glowing skin, making it an essential addition to any healthy diet.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 04:45 PM IST

Alia Bhatt’s nutritionist recommends THIS superfruit that helps prevent diabetes naturally
TRENDING NOW

Diabetes is a common issue, and it requires careful attention to diet and lifestyle. However, one fruit has emerged as a powerhouse in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels while also offering multiple benefits for overall well-being. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt’s nutritionist, Dr Siddhant Bhargava, recently shared why avocado is a must-have superfood in your diet.

Dr Bhargava calls avocado 'a buttery greeny beauty' that is more than just a trendy fruit. According to him, avocado is packed with nutrition. He highlights several key benefits of incorporating this fruit into a regular meal plan.

Stable blood sugar and diabetes management

Avocados are low in glycemic index. This means that consuming avocado helps keep blood sugar levels stable, which is particularly important for those at risk of diabetes. Avocado also contains healthy fats, primarily monounsaturated fats, which improve insulin sensitivity. 

Fibre for digestion and appetite control

Avocados are also rich in fibre, offering about 6.7 grams per 100 grams of fruit. This high fibre content supports smooth digestion, prevents constipation, and helps regulate appetite. Avocados minimise unnecessary snacking, making it easier to maintain a balanced diet and a healthy weight.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s 5-minute healthy snack recipe you must try

Skin health benefits

Avocados are packed with Vitamin E, which protects skin cells from damage caused by free radicals. Its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties help maintain healthier, glowing skin for longer. 

Boosts energy and supports mood

Avocado also contains Vitamin B6, a nutrient essential for an energy boost. Consuming this fruit helps maintain consistent energy levels throughout the day. According to Dr Bhargava, avocado is a simple yet powerful food that supports both physical and mental well-being.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Why avocado is a complete superfood

Dr Bhargava describes avocado as a superfood that is 'big on taste, big on nutrition, and requires no compromise.' Its combination of low glycemic index, healthy fats, fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants makes it an ideal addition to a health-conscious diet. 

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt’s nutritionist flags serious health risks of fruit juices, here’s why

