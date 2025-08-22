Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer Karan Sawhney says ‘sitting is the new smoking’; shares THESE 2 exercises to stay fit and active

Celebrity trainer Karan Sawhney warns against sitting too long, linking it to back pain and heart risks. He suggests some simple daily movements to stay healthy.

When you talk about health and fitness, small habits often make the biggest difference. Celebrity fitness trainer Karan Sawhney, who has trained stars like Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, often shares practical tips with his Instagram followers. He recently posted an important reminder about the dangers of prolonged sitting and how simple movements can protect your overall health.

The hidden dangers of sitting too long

'Sitting for long hours may seem harmless, but it can lead to serious problems,' Karan wrote in his caption. He also compared sedentary habits to smoking, and they can slowly harm the body.

Back pain: Staying in one position for hours strains the lower back and spine.

Poor posture: Hunching over a desk or screen weakens muscles and affects body alignment.

Decreased circulation: Sitting too long slows blood flow, leading to stiffness, swelling, or even more serious circulation issues.

Cardiovascular problems: Over time, a sedentary lifestyle can increase the risk of heart disease.

Why movement matters

According to Karan, you don’t need hours of gym training to stay active. Even short breaks of movement throughout the day can make a noticeable difference to your body and energy levels. 'This is for someone whose job requires sitting for long hours. Sitting is the new smoking. Make sure to get in some movement,' he advised in his video.

He also reminded his followers of some basics to support overall wellness:

Lift weights regularly to strengthen muscles.

Eat clean to fuel your body with the right nutrition.

Prioritise sleep for recovery and balance.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Simple exercises you can do anywhere

He recommended quick, easy exercises you can perform anytime that need no special equipment:

1. Hanging exercise

'If you see a bar, just hang on it,' Karan suggested. Hanging from a bar helps decompress the spine, improve grip strength, and relieve tension built up from sitting.

2. Calf Raises with wall support

'If you see a wall, do some calf raises,' he added. Standing with the support of a wall, simply lift your heels and rise onto your toes, then slowly lower back down. This movement improves circulation in the legs and supports blood circulation when you’ve been sitting for too long.