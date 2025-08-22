Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer Karan Sawhney says ‘sitting is the new smoking’; shares THESE 2 exercises to stay fit and active

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Will Donald Trump impose more tariffs on India after Jaishankar's Moscow visit? Will he be angry at Modi's meeting with Xi, Putin?

ATM Withdrawal Rule: Beware of THIS common habit after taking out cash, otherwise...

PM Modi lays foundation stone of development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore in Bihar

Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend Anita Advani warns his family of 'karma': 'When he was not even conscious...'

Who was NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul, who passed away in London at 94? He was born in...

Akshay Kumar’s fitness secrets at 57: Fasting, early dinners, no weightlifting and more

AA22xA6 story LEAKED? Allu Arjun, Atlee's Rs 800 crore film is time-travel sci-fi drama, Pushpa actor plays a father who meets.., fans react

SHOCKING! headless body of woman found in Madhya Pradesh's Jhansi, lover chops body into seven pieces because...

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: State Bank of India to declare probationary officer exam result soon at sbi.co.in, details here

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana will fail if...: Producer makes BIG statement, says 'not trying to make it to appease Indian people'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
ATM Withdrawal Rule: Beware of THIS common habit after taking out cash, otherwise...

ATM Withdrawal Rule: Beware of THIS common habit after taking out cash, otherwis

PM Modi lays foundation stone of development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore in Bihar

PM Modi lays foundation stone of development projects worth around Rs 13000 cr

Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend Anita Advani warns his family of 'karma': 'When he was not even conscious...'

Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend Anita Advani warns his family of 'karma'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer Karan Sawhney says ‘sitting is the new smoking’; shares THESE 2 exercises to stay fit and active

Celebrity trainer Karan Sawhney warns against sitting too long, linking it to back pain and heart risks. He suggests some simple daily movements to stay healthy.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 11:32 AM IST

Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer Karan Sawhney says ‘sitting is the new smoking’; shares THESE 2 exercises to stay fit and active
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

When you talk about health and fitness, small habits often make the biggest difference. Celebrity fitness trainer Karan Sawhney, who has trained stars like Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, often shares practical tips with his Instagram followers. He recently posted an important reminder about the dangers of prolonged sitting and how simple movements can protect your overall health.

The hidden dangers of sitting too long

'Sitting for long hours may seem harmless, but it can lead to serious problems,' Karan wrote in his caption. He also compared sedentary habits to smoking, and they can slowly harm the body. 

Back pain: Staying in one position for hours strains the lower back and spine.

Poor posture: Hunching over a desk or screen weakens muscles and affects body alignment.

Decreased circulation: Sitting too long slows blood flow, leading to stiffness, swelling, or even more serious circulation issues.

Cardiovascular problems: Over time, a sedentary lifestyle can increase the risk of heart disease.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Why movement matters

According to Karan, you don’t need hours of gym training to stay active. Even short breaks of movement throughout the day can make a noticeable difference to your body and energy levels. 'This is for someone whose job requires sitting for long hours. Sitting is the new smoking. Make sure to get in some movement,' he advised in his video.

He also reminded his followers of some basics to support overall wellness:

Lift weights regularly to strengthen muscles.

Eat clean to fuel your body with the right nutrition.

Prioritise sleep for recovery and balance.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Simple exercises you can do anywhere

He recommended quick, easy exercises you can perform anytime that need no special equipment: 

1. Hanging exercise

'If you see a bar, just hang on it,' Karan suggested. Hanging from a bar helps decompress the spine, improve grip strength, and relieve tension built up from sitting.

2. Calf Raises with wall support

'If you see a wall, do some calf raises,' he added. Standing with the support of a wall, simply lift your heels and rise onto your toes, then slowly lower back down. This movement improves circulation in the legs and supports blood circulation when you’ve been sitting for too long.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump administration halts work visas for foreign truck drivers, says ‘endangering American lives…’
Donald Trump administration halts work visas for foreign truck drivers, says ‘en
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked: Accused taken into custody, 9 cases against him, his mother reveals reason behind incident
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked: Accused taken into custody, 9 cases against him,
Amid political buzz, Ajit Pawar makes BIG statement on MNS chief Raj Thackeray and CM Devendra Fadnavis' meeting: 'There is no need to...'
Ajit Pawar makes BIG statement on Raj Thackeray, CM Devendra Fadnavis' meeting
Actors gone missing? Bollywood celebs who suddenly disappeared after finding fame in film industry
5 actors who suddenly disappeared after finding fame in film industry
Elvish Yadav's residence attack case: Accused shooter injured in encounter, arrested by Haryana Police
Elvish Yadav residence attack case: Accused shooter arrested, gets injured
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE