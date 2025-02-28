On Thursday, Alia shared a video on Instagram with the caption, "First attempt at my favourite food - ft. Mama dearest

Alia Bhatt recently gave fans a glimpse of her time in the kitchen as she learned to cook from her mother, veteran actress Soni Razdan. While the mother-daughter duo bonded over food, fashion lovers couldn’t help but notice Alia’s effortlessly chic outfit. Despite its relaxed vibe, her look came with a luxury label and a hefty price tag.

On Thursday, Alia shared a video on Instagram with the caption, "First attempt at my favourite food - ft. Mama dearest, watch the full video on the link in bio." She was seen wearing a striped cropped shirt and jogger pants, keeping it casual yet stylish.

Let's decode Alia's outfit

Her striped cropped shirt, featuring a cobalt blue and chalk white pattern, is from the luxury brand Loewe. The cotton poplin fabric, embroidered logo, box-pleat detail, and notched lapels added a sophisticated touch. The short sleeves, chest pocket, and side slits enhanced its laid-back appeal. The shirt is priced at €175, approximately Rs 15,982.

She paired it with relaxed-fit blue jogger pants adorned with red side stripes, giving the ensemble a sporty-chic touch. These pants come with a price tag of $314, which is around Rs 27,361. In total, her comfortable yet high-end look costs approximately Rs 43,343.

Accessories

Alia accessorised her look with gold hoop earrings and kept her makeup minimal with a dewy finish. Her hair was tied in a middle-parted low ponytail, completing the effortlessly elegant look. Whether in the kitchen or on the red carpet, Alia continues to serve style inspiration.

Also read: Nita Ambani, Priyanka Chopra Alia Bhatt's hairstylist reveals truth about oiling your hair, watch video to know what he said