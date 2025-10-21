Alia Bhatt revives 30-year-old sparkling saree for Kareena Kapoor's Diwali bash and its pure vintage magic; SEE PICS

Alia Bhatt stunned at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Diwali bash in a 30-year-old Ritu Kumar saree, blending vintage elegance with modern style.

Alia Bhatt turned heads at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Diwali party, not just for her glow but for her stunning choice of outfit: a 30-year-old Ritu Kumar saree! Styled by the ever-elegant Rhea Kapoor, Alia looked like a dream in the rose-gold drape that beautifully merged old-world charm with modern-day glamour.

The saree, an archival Ritu Kumar creation, featured intricate silver tikki embroidery on soft silk, a true representation of India’s timeless craftsmanship. Alia paired it with a sleeveless blouse and an embroidered jacket, giving the vintage piece a refreshing twist. Her look perfectly captured the festive mood while staying classy, elegant, and effortlessly unique.

Family, f estivity and f ashion g oals

The intimate Diwali gathering took place at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Mumbai residence and was attended by close family members including Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Alekha Advani. The Kapoor family was seen celebrating the festival in full spirit, and Alia’s presence added an extra sparkle to the evening. She shared glimpses from the celebration on Instagram with the caption 'fam jam x diwali glam,' and fans couldn’t stop raving about her ethereal look.

Saree w ith a s tory

What made Alia’s look stand out was not just its beauty but its story. In an era dominated by fast fashion and new labels, Alia chose to celebrate sustainability and Indian heritage by reviving a 30-year-old saree. The move resonated deeply with fans and fashion enthusiasts, highlighting the beauty of reusing and reinterpreting traditional couture.

With minimal makeup, a maang tika and a statement choker, Alia let the saree take center stage. Her outfit proved that true style never fades, it only becomes more meaningful with time. This Diwali, Alia Bhatt didn’t just wear a saree; she wore nostalgia, craftsmanship and elegance woven through every golden thread.