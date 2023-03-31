Alia Bhatt reveals 30 facts about herself: 'I am terrible at shopping'

Actress Alia Bhatt has revealed that although she is very fond of applying mehndi, she was quite bored with her own wedding mehndi. Alia Bhatt has recently celebrated her 30th birthday and on this occasion, she has given a special gift to her fans. Alia Bhatt has shared 30 secrets related to her on her YouTube channel.

This total six-minute video of Alia has been shot in many different parts. In which she is sometimes seen in her house and sometimes on different sets. In the video, Alia is seen saying that she has a habit of scratching her nose immediately after a shot, and revealed that she gets very angry when someone pats her on the shoulder from behind.

In this video, she also said that she can control her dreams. She also said that he has an obsession with numbers, especially numbers 6, 9 and 8. Her sister Shaheen Bhatt also appeared in the video. Alia told that she keeps asking strange questions to Shaheen. In this, Shaheen told that Alia gets excited very quickly.

Alia also said that she is not fond of shopping in physical stores, but prefers to shop online. The actress described herself as a bad liar but a good actor, and said that even though she loves cleanliness. Talking about Ranbir, Alia said that as a child, she was crazy for the 'smell of mehndi', but at their wedding, she got bored of it. "But I managed to get it installed."

Her fans showered a lot of love on this video of Alia Bhatt. One user wrote, "Alia has so much positive power that she boosts everyone's enthusiasm." Another wrote, "This is so honest and I love how these are all taken at different times." A third person wrote, "I feel like this video should never end." On the work front, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and will make her Hollywood debut with 'Heart of Stone' opposite Gal Gadot.

Alia’s shared top 30 things about herself