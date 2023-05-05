Search icon
Alia Bhatt reveals she was shaken with nervousness on her wedding day with Ranbir Kapoor

We can't overlook the fact that Alia's white gown, which was inspired by Chanel brides, gave us a brief memory of how she actually looked on her wedding day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 07:25 PM IST

Actress Alia Bhatt is genuinely happy since she is living her dream life. The actress most recently graced the Met Gala red carpet in 2023, and she wowed everyone by wearing white as her colour of choice. At the occasion, Alia had a princess-like appearance. And we can't overlook the fact that Alia's white gown, which was inspired by Chanel brides, gave us a brief memory of how she actually looked on her wedding day. In contrast, when it comes to Alia Bhatt's personal life, the actress wed her true love, Ranbir Kapoor, on April 14, 2022. The actress and her adoring husband, Ranbir, are serious couple goals. 

The news is currently dominated by a video showing Alia getting ready for the Met Gala 2023 in her cosmetics room. In the video, the actress discussed her anxiety before attending the Met Gala, a significant international event. Before Alia was ready for her premiere, several behind-the-scenes happenings were captured on camera and uploaded on YouTube by the official Vogue account. We could definitely perceive the actress's excitement and anxiety in the footage. However, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress claimed that she experienced the same level of apprehension on her wedding day.

Talking about MET Gala 2023, Alia Bhatt said, “when you talk about like one of the major events in the year, globally one of the first events that will come to your mind is the MET Gala. And of course, we have been looking at images every year. You are like ‘okay! What’s the theme?, what’s everyone going to wear?’ So in terms of like attention and focus and excitement, I can see the energy on the street. It is very exciting but I can definitely tell you that when I am stepping out of the splinter van, I’m going to feel a little wobble in my knee. It is not going to be very nice because I have a very big dress and a very high shoe. That nervousness is gonna really hit me.”

The actress then compared this feeling to the nervousness she had right before getting married to Ranbir Kapoor and said, “Even when I was getting married for example, I think I was like this (gestures a straight face). Up until the last minute and then there was this last moment where suddenly I was like (gestures trembling).”

After breaking all the box office records with Brahmastra which also starred Ranbir Kapoor, the actress will next be seen in Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. 

