Alia Bhatt or Mira Rajput - Who wore the multicoloured Sabyasachi saree better?

Very often we see a few celebrities wearing the same outfit by a designer and giving their own twist. Recently, Shahid Kapoor's wife and lifestyle blogger Mira Rajput Kapoor attended a friend's wedding. For the same, she donned a multicoloured saree by Sabyasachi and completed her look with a blue sapphire and golden earrings by Amrapali jewels. Interesting, the very same saree was donned by Alia Bhatt back in December 2019.

Talking about Alia's look, she also wore the saree with a blue embellished sleeveless blouse and a pair of statement earrings. The actor styled her hair in a centre-parted bun. The saree costs a bomb as it is priced at Rs 1,69,500.

Check out both the looks of Alia and Mira below:

Meanwhile, Mira has been flaunting her fashionable side on Instagram. She has become a lifestyle blogger and decodes her own look for every outing. Mira currently has more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram and most of her posts are often talked about.

Talking about Alia, the actor has an interesting lineup of movies in her kitty. She will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi which is set to hit the screens in July this month.

Alia has also nearly completed the shoot of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in which she is paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

Moreover, Bhatt will also be starring in RRR directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles.