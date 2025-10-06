Alia Bhatt opens up about being trolled for losing weight too fast after raha’s birth: I was breastfeeding...'

AIIMS doctor warns after 45-year-old’s migraine was diagnosed as brain tumour, shares key symptoms
LIFESTYLE
Appearing on the second episode of Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, featuring Varun Dhawan and Alia, she opened up about her postpartum transformation.
Alia Bhatt has always been vocal about balancing her career and personal life, but after the birth of her daughter, Rhea Kapoor, in 2022, she found herself in the spotlight. The actress, who married Ranbir Kapoor earlier that year, recently revealed how she was trolled for losing weight "too quickly" after pregnancy.
Alia explained, "After giving birth to Rhea, I gained a lot of weight. I was breastfeeding, which burns a lot of calories, and I was also eating clean. So, I lost the weight quite quickly."
Despite the natural process, she recalled how a viral photo sparked speculation. She further added, "I remember a picture came out and trolls were saying, 'Oh my God, he did this through an unnatural procedure. Why did he have to lose weight so quickly?' I saw it and thought, 'Oh no, it happened naturally.'"
The "Gangubai Kathiawadi" actress also talked about Ranbir Kapoor's complete dedication to fatherhood. She revealed that Ranbir is extremely protective of his daughter Rhea, joking that he won't even let boys near her in the future.
Also read: This woman can ‘AI diet’ helped her lose 7 kg, 2 Inches from her belly in just 21 days: ‘I still can't believe…’