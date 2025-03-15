By sharing her journey, Alia Bhatt has inspired many new mothers to prioritise health over unrealistic body expectations.

Alia Bhatt has always been vocal about her fitness journey, and after the birth of her daughter, Raha Kapoor, in November 2022, she made sure to take a mindful approach to post-pregnancy weight loss. The actress, who turned 32 on March 15, once addressed speculation about using weight loss procedures or medications like Ozempic, dismissing such claims and sharing how she prioritised her health over drastic transformations.

In an interview with Vogue India in 2023, Alia clarified that she did not rush into intense workouts or extreme dieting to shed post-baby weight. Instead, she followed a balanced routine, listening to her body and her doctors' advice. “Many people assume that those in the entertainment industry take unnatural measures to get back in shape. That’s why I felt it was important to document my fitness journey on Instagram. I didn’t put any pressure on myself. The doctors advised me to push harder only after 12 weeks, and I did that,” Alia shared.

She started with simple activities like 15-minute walks and breathing exercises, allowing her body to regain strength gradually. Alia also emphasised the importance of being kind to oneself during the postpartum phase. “I avoided checking my weight every day, which many people do when they work out religiously. I would step on the scale maybe once in two weeks,” she revealed.

Alia’s approach combined yoga, Pilates, and weight training, ensuring she stayed active without overwhelming herself. Throughout her pregnancy and postpartum period, she maintained a steady workout schedule, training six days a week. Her focus was on overall well-being rather than quick weight loss.

By sharing her journey, Alia Bhatt has inspired many new mothers to prioritise health over unrealistic body expectations. Her mindful approach serves as a reminder that weight loss after pregnancy should be a gradual and sustainable process, tailored to each individual’s body and needs.

