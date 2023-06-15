Alia Bhatt makes effortless styling look easy in chic colourful cardigan worth Rs 82K

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has her own sense of style. She has always strived to dress her best and knows what flatters her the most. She has always been on point with her fashion sense, whether she was wearing a saree, a salwar suit, a lehenga, or a sexy gown and pantsuit.

Recently, Alia took to Instagram to share glimpse of her chic look. She was dressed in a heart-patterned colourful cardigan, denim straight pants, and a white sling purse. She complemented her airport style with mimimal makeup. To complete her look, she left her hair open in soft curls. Overall, she exuded cute trendy vibes.

Alia's cardigan was inspired by a vintage piece and was hand crocheted with heart button details and a cropped length. Alia's Anderson crochet heart cardigan was from the brand, Alice and Olivia. On the brand's official website, it is priced at USD 1007, which is Rs. 82,762, in Indian currency.

On June 15, Alia was spotted at the Mumbai airport, as Alia left to attend the Netflix Tudum 2023 event in Sao Paulo of her upcoming film, Heart Of Stone. It will be Alia's debut in Hollywood, and as per media reports, the upcoming action spy thriller film will be released in August 2023.

Alia Bhatt, who played a character Sita in RRR (2022), seems to play the Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's much anticipated film, Ramayana. According to a reports, the actress would play Sita alongside her real-life husband Ranbir Kapoor, who will play Lord Ram.