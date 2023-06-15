Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Alia Bhatt makes effortless styling look easy in chic colourful cardigan worth Rs 82K

Alia's cardigan was inspired by a vintage piece and was hand crocheted with heart button details and a cropped length.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 03:45 PM IST

Alia Bhatt makes effortless styling look easy in chic colourful cardigan worth Rs 82K
Alia Bhatt makes effortless styling look easy in chic colourful cardigan worth Rs 82K

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has her own sense of style. She has always strived to dress her best and knows what flatters her the most. She has always been on point with her fashion sense, whether she was wearing a saree, a salwar suit, a lehenga, or a sexy gown and pantsuit.

Recently, Alia took to Instagram to share glimpse of her chic look. She was dressed in a heart-patterned colourful cardigan, denim straight pants, and a white sling purse. She complemented her airport style with mimimal makeup. To complete her look, she left her hair open in soft curls. Overall, she exuded cute trendy vibes.

Alia's cardigan was inspired by a vintage piece and was hand crocheted with heart button details and a cropped length. Alia's Anderson crochet heart cardigan was from the brand, Alice and Olivia. On the brand's official website, it is priced at USD 1007, which is Rs. 82,762, in Indian currency.

353702800-781890803414244-4823949215138713970-n

On June 15, Alia was spotted at the Mumbai airport, as Alia left to attend the Netflix Tudum 2023 event in Sao Paulo of her upcoming film, Heart Of Stone. It will be Alia's debut in Hollywood, and as per media reports, the upcoming action spy thriller film will be released in August 2023. 

Alia Bhatt, who played a character Sita in RRR (2022), seems to play the Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's much anticipated film, Ramayana. According to a reports, the actress would play Sita alongside her real-life husband Ranbir Kapoor, who will play Lord Ram. 

 

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive
Meet Strela Luwang, Manipur woman who fought epilepsy, rose to fame at Femina Miss India 2023
Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'
Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 726 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.