IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Why are West Indies players wearing black armbands?

Javed Akhtar schools troll who asked him explain isotope after he called Oppenheimer a 'great film'

DNA Verified: Did naked woman chase down cops in violence torn Manipur? Truth behind viral video

Lok Sabha approves bill to repeal 76 redundant, obselete laws to improve ease of living, trading

Alia Bhatt picks Elvish Yadav as Rocky, this contestant as Rani from Bigg Boss OTT 2 and it’s not Pooja Bhatt

Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar share tips to tackle digestive issues

Poor digestion, as explained by Diwekar, refers to the inability to absorb nutrients despite consuming good and nutritious food. Low levels of Vitamin D and B12 can also indicate suboptimal digestion.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 07:21 PM IST

The significance of good digestion cannot be underestimated, as it is closely linked to overall health and well-being. Effective digestion is essential for breaking down food and providing nourishment to the body. What we eat is just as important as how we digest it, and maintaining a healthy gut can lead to increased energy, happiness, and reduced risk of diseases.

According to renowned nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who advocates for homemade food with seasonal and local ingredients, there are several signs of poor digestion:

  • Frequent acidity, gas, or bloating indicate poor digestion.
  • Feeling better in the morning but experiencing bloating in the second half of the day can be a sign of poor digestion.
  • Trouble sleeping may also be related to digestive issues.
  • Craving sweets daily, unrelated to any celebration, can be a sign of poor digestion.
  • Lack of motivation to exercise regularly may also be linked to poor digestion.

Poor digestion, as explained by Diwekar, refers to the inability to absorb nutrients despite consuming good and nutritious food. Low levels of Vitamin D and B12 can also indicate suboptimal digestion.

To improve digestion, Diwekar suggests the following dos:

  • Finish your lunch with a combination of ghee and jaggery, which can also help with bad breath.
  • Consume a banana daily, either as a morning or evening snack, as it acts as a prebiotic and supports gut health.
  • Set your curd with raisins, a time-tested combination that provides both prebiotic and probiotic benefits.
  • Increase physical activity and incorporate walking into your routine to aid the digestion process.
  • Take a 15-20 minute nap in the afternoon to promote overall well-being.

On the other hand, there are certain don'ts to ensure good digestion:

  • Avoid dehydration by keeping a visible water bottle nearby and checking the color of your urine for hydration levels.
  • Minimize tea and coffee consumption after 4 pm, even if it's detox tea or decaf coffee, and limit your daily intake to 2-3 cups of tea.
  • Maintain the right proportions in your meals; avoid having excessive dal or sabzi compared to rice or roti.
  • Do not use laxatives, and don't remove beneficial items like ghee, coconut, peanuts, etc., from your diet.
  • Stay active and consistent with your exercise routine to support digestion and overall health.

Also read: Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares a complete guide to deal with UTI

 

