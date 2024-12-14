Alia Bhatt’s appearance was a nod to the classic fashion of Raj Kapoor’s era.

To celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Raj Kapoor, a grand film festival dedicated to the legendary actor and filmmaker is being held in Mumbai. The event, which began on Friday, showcases some of his most iconic works and drew the Kapoor family together to honour his legacy. Among the attendees was Alia Bhatt, daughter-in-law of the Kapoor family, who graced the occasion alongside her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt’s appearance was a nod to the classic fashion of Raj Kapoor’s era. She wore a stunning white saree by Sabyasachi, featuring muted lavender and pink borders with pastel floral prints. The ensemble exuded timeless elegance, transporting onlookers to the golden days of vintage glamour.

To complement her saree, Alia accessorised with a pearl choker adorned with an emerald centrepiece, adding a touch of sophistication. Her natural makeup and soft, romantic waves enhanced the nostalgic aesthetic, making her look a modern-day muse from yesteryear.