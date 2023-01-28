Alia Bhatt completes her 108 Surya Namaskars, learn step-by-step how to perform this yoga asana

Photo: (Instagram - Alia Bhatt/ Anushka Parwani)

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is constantly paying attention to her fitness after becoming a mother. Sometimes she goes to the gym and sometimes does yoga, and her photos often go viral on social media. Now yoga trainer Anushka Parwani has posted some of Alia's latest photos, in which the glow is clearly visible on the face of the actress after she completed her 108 Surya Namaskar.

Sharing the photo, Trainer wrote, "Bringing to you today's happy faces after 108 Surya Namaskars."

We all are aware of the fact that Surya Namaskar is helpful in increasing physical and mental strength, better control over the body, peace of mind, balanced energy and inner peace. Practising Surya Namaskar is also a powerful technique for making you more aware. Regular practice also helps to establish a deeper connection between body, breath and consciousness.

How to practise Surya Namaskar? Step by step

Pranam Asana: To do this asana, first of all, stand on the edge of your asana mat by joining both your paws. Then raise both hands parallel to the shoulders and put the entire weight equally on both legs. Keep the backs of both palms glued to each other and stand in the posture of Namaskar.

Hastatunnasana: To do this asana, take a deep breath and raise both hands upwards. Now while bending the hands and waist, bend both the arms and the neck backwards.

Hastapadasana: While exhaling in this asana, slowly bend forward and down. Touch the ground by moving both your hands near the ears.

Ashwa Sambandhan Asana: In this asana, keep your palms on the ground, take the right leg back while breathing and keep the left leg up by bending it from the knee. Raise the neck upwards and stay in this position for some time.

Mountain pose: While breathing in this asana, take the left leg back and keep the whole body in a straight line and keep your hands straight on the ground.

Ashtanga Namaskar: While doing this asana, keep both your knees on the ground and exhale. Raise your hips back upwards and touch your chest and chin to the ground and stay in this position for some time.

Bhujang Asana: While doing this asana, while exhaling slowly, take the chest forward. Keep the hands straight on the ground. Bend the neck backwards and keep both toes straight.

Shavasan: Lie straight on the mat on your back and close your eyes. Keep the legs slightly open in the posture of rest. The soles and fingers of the feet should be upwards. Keeping the hands by the sides, keep the palms open upwards. While concentrating on every part of the body from the feet, exhale slowly. Lower it slowly. When you feel relief in the body, close your eyes and rest for a while in the same posture.