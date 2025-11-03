FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Alaya F and Pooja Bedi's protein-packed blueberry pancakes are the breakfast inspiration you need; recipe inside

Alaya F and Pooja Bedi whipped up healthy, protein-rich blueberry pancakes in a fun video, winning hearts with their playful banter.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 02:00 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Alaya F and Pooja Bedi's protein-packed blueberry pancakes are the breakfast inspiration you need; recipe inside
Actress Alaya F and her mother, Pooja Bedi, recently teamed up in the kitchen to whip up a breakfast that’s as healthy as it is delicious, protein-packed blueberry pancakes! The fun mother-daughter duo gave fans a peek into their playful chemistry, precise cooking style and love for nutritious food.

Healthy, wholesome and made with love

Alaya kicked off the session saying, 'Aaj hum protein pancakes banaane waale hain, because woh bahut healthy hote hain.' She used oat flour (or rolled oats), a scoop of protein powder, eggs, mashed banana and a bit of milk, all mixed with baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and vanilla essence.

The highlight of the video came when the host, Farah Khan, laughed at Alaya’s exact measurements, exclaiming, '1/4-th teaspoon… my god! This is the first time I’m hearing such precise measurements!' As the two cooked, Pooja prepared a blueberry compote with jaggery, a natural and healthier alternative to sugar, while Alaya flipped pancakes in her cozy home kitchen.

Perfect balance of fun and fitness

Their blueberry compote was a healthier take on traditional jam, using jaggery and slow cooking to preserve the fruit’s natural sweetness. The golden, fluffy pancakes were topped with the vibrant blueberry sauce and a drizzle of date syrup, making for a wholesome, high-protein breakfast.

The duo’s laughter and easy camaraderie made the segment even more delightful. Alaya summed it up perfectly, saying, 'Yeh khaake dekho, it’s high protein, super healthy!' For her, cooking isn’t just about eating right but about finding joy in the process, proving that healthy food can be fun, flavourful and full of love.

