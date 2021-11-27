Alan Fenandes is a result-oriented coach,’ says actress Elnaaz Norouzi

The popularity of combat sports in India can be attributed to Alan Fenandes alone. The pioneer MMA fighter from India who has dedicated his life and career to the sport is a favorite celebrity coach. His exemplary dedication and grit have served as a motivation for many fighting enthusiasts across India. He is lovingly referred to as Alan ‘Bull’ Fenandes and he has trained all Indian MMA fighters who have made it to the top league. He has played a significant role in the growth of the MMA space in India.

Professional fighters and Bollywood celebrities credit Alan for his valuable contribution to their fitness and fighting journeys. Young fitness enthusiasts from Bollywood who have enrolled under Alan recognize him as the tough instructor who pays special attention to discipline, form, and technique. Alan is the founder of MMA matrix gym in Mumbai and has been instrumental in the fitness of various celebrities such as Disha Patani, Huma Qureshi, Krishna Shroff, Ishan Khattar and Tiger Shroff. Elnaaz Nouruzi is the latest name added to this list.

Bollywood actress Elnaaz shared an Instagram post in which she stated it was her long-standing desire to learn MMA, and she has started her journey with Alan. She describes him as the best coach ever. Elnaaz says that Alan advises his trainees to focus on form even when they are walking. She jokes, saying that if she is seen doing her fighting moves while on a flight or in a car, it is Alan to blame. She describes him as a result-oriented coach who insists on discipline

Alan’s thorough knowledge of MMA techniques and easy-to-follow yet rigorous training methods have made him a revered name among star kids such as Sara Tendulkar, Zanai Bhosle, etc.

Ever since Alan made his MMA debut in 2004, he has worked hard and made a name for himself in the space. Despite coming from a humble background, he has ensured that an alien sport has gained enough attention to be recognized as one of the career options that many youngsters dream of. He has forced people to look beyond cricket and recognize MMA as a sport and fitness choice.

Apart from training MMA enthusiasts, Alan also promotes Matrix fight night. Matrix fight night is the largest MMA show in India.

As a part of his training offerings, Alan offers full-contact combat ishudo training, kickboxing, BJJ, wrestling, and MMA training. Elnaaz says that it was one of the best decisions of her life to enroll with Alan.

Alan’s brand MMAMATRIXGYMS also offers online coaching and has ensured that fighting enthusiasts receive training even during the pandemic.

Being the national coach at the All India Mixed Martial Arts Association, he has touched the lives of many enthusiastic fighters and shared valuable tips and tricks regarding the sport with them. When asked, Alan says that his goal is to help all aspiring fighters achieve their dreams. He wants them to stay clear of the challenges that he came across on his journey. These trainees lovingly refer to him as ‘Super Coach.’

We hope Alan continues to touch lives and journeys the same way.

-Brand Desk Content