LIFESTYLE
Devotees observe a day-long fast and offer special prayers to Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Kuber.
Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most sacred festivals celebrated by the Hindu and Jain communities. It is a day believed to bring prosperity, eternal success, and good fortune. People mark the occasion with various rituals, prayers, and charitable acts, considering it highly auspicious for new beginnings.
Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Date
This year, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. It falls on the third tithi (lunar day) of the Shukla Paksha during the month of Vaishakha, according to the Hindu calendar.
Akshaya Tritiya 2025: History
The name Akshaya Tritiya comes from Sanskrit, where "Akshaya" means "eternal" or "never diminishing," and "Tritiya" refers to the third day of the bright half of Vaishakha month.
Several important events in Hindu mythology are linked to this day. It is believed that the Treta Yuga began on Akshaya Tritiya, and Lord Vishnu’s sixth incarnation, Parshuram, was born. Another legend states that Maharishi Ved Vyasa started narrating the Mahabharata to Lord Ganesh on this day. It is also said that the river Ganga descended to Earth, and that Lord Krishna met his childhood friend Sudama on Akshaya Tritiya.
Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Significance
Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. It is believed that any good deed, prayer, or investment made on this day grows manifold and brings lasting prosperity. Buying gold, silver, or property is a popular custom, as it symbolises future wealth and security. The day is also considered highly favourable for starting new ventures, marriages, and investments.
Celebrations and Rituals
Devotees observe a day-long fast and offer special prayers to Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Kuber. One important ritual involves offering "Akshate," which are unbroken rice grains mixed with turmeric and kumkum. People prepare bhog (sacred food) and perform pujas at home and temples.
Buying gold and other precious metals is one of the most cherished traditions, symbolising blessings of wealth and abundance. Many weddings take place on this day, as it is seen as a time of lifelong prosperity. Charity is also a major part of the celebrations, with devotees distributing food, clothes, and essentials to those in need to seek divine blessings.
Also read: Deepika Padukone swears by HIFU treatment for radiant skin: Here's everything you need to know
BIG win for Mukesh Ambani as Reliance joins elite list of...; net worth of firm climbs to Rs...
Good news! Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inspects Ganga Expressway work, says project will be ready by...
Twin sixes, one over, endless drama: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Yadav's unforgettable encounter during MI vs LSG IPL 2025 clash
SHOCKING! Donald Trump's top security chief's Gucci bag stolen, it was worth..., know who's behind the heist
Elderly woman charged Rs 805 for six-minute restroom in Rajasthan: 'Disheartening and shocking'
'Pura boeing jahaaz...': Wasim Akram recalls how Shah Rukh Khan fulfilled a special request for tired KKR players
Kesari Chapter 2: Shashi Tharoor points out fault in Akshay Kumar's film, says Shankaran Nair 'would never say f**k off'
Pahalgam terror attack victim's wife demands 'martyr' status for husband: 'I will have a reason to live'
Amitabh Bachchan continued beating this star, even after director yelled 'cut', later they became rivals, didn't work for years after..., his name is...
Is someone recording your phone call? Here's how to find out
MI vs LSG: What is ESA Day? All you need to know about Mumbai Indians' special initiative in today's IPL 2025 match
7th Pay Commission: DA hiked for govt employees of this state, to get 55 per cent dearness allowance at par with Centre
Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Know the date, history, significance, rituals and celebrations
Three children, who are US citizens aged 2, 4, and 7 years, deported by immigration authorities; one of them has cancer
Meet Nina Kothari, lesser-known sister of Mukesh Ambani, who started her own business decades ago, now boasts net worth of Rs...
IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record, stats at Arun Jaitley Stadium, weather and pitch reports
Good news for Ratan Tata's TCS as it earns Rs 53692 crore in just 5 days, emerges biggest...
Pahalgam attack survivor recalls horror, shares how his army brother saved lives during the massacre: 'Gun shots still echo...'
Thiruvananthapuram Airport receives bomb threat, disposal teams deployed, investigation underway
Ladakh school, made famous by THIS blockbuster movie of Aamir Khan, gets CBSE affiliation after two decades
Oscar-winning Palestinian director Hamdan Ballal calls attack by Israeli setllers 'worst moment' of his life: 'Was kicked, spat on, felt...'
After Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari breaks silence on her rumoured relationship with Nadaaniyan actor: 'I feel strongly about...'
Bride's dinosaur costume at haldi ceremony video takes over social media, netizens say 'this country can do...
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli moved to London due to this shocking reason: 'They just want to...'
Malayalam film directors Khalid Rahman, Ashraf Hamza arrested with hybrid ganja; released on bail
Bizarre! Japanese man hides father's body in closet for years to avoid funeral fees, continues to draw pension
Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 9: Akshay Kumar film shows solid 77% growth, inches closer to Rs 100 crore globally
Viral Video: Woman influencer harassed in her own building, takes proof to man’s parents who said, ‘iska mental...’
Viral video: Little girl recreates Kareena Kapoor's expressions from her iconic song 'Oh My Darling', netizens say 'she exactly look like young Sara Ali Khan'
ChatGPT detects cancer symptoms before doctor's diagnosis, leaves 27-year-old woman surprised
Pahalgam terror attack: Saudi Arabia and Iran join hands to de-escalate India-Pakistan conflict, here's what two Muslim countries are doing
Meet man from small village, resigned as police constable, became IPS officer in fourth attempt, his AIR is...he is from...
PM Modi condemns Pahalgam terror attack, assures justice: 'Nyaye milke rahega'
On eve of election, several killed as SUV rams into crowd at festival in Canada's Vancouver
DC skipper Axar Patel's hilarious banter with Dinesh Karthik goes viral, RCB star asks him to 'be a good captain', watch
Pakistan makes new offers in third attempt to sell PIA, lure buyers by offering a stake of...
Big update on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, NHSRCL successfully launches the first...
Shah Rukh Khan to wear Sabyasachi outfit at Met Gala 2025? Superstar's manager Pooja Dadlani drops big hint
Good news for MS Dhoni's fans, former Indian all-rounder shares CSK skipper's plans for IPL 2026
How much do IPL umpires earn? Here's what you need to know
Massive explosion at Iranian Oil port kills 18, injures over 750 amid nuke talks with US
Aamir Khan reveals Sitaare Zameen Par release date, sets box office clash with this pan-India film on...
Pahalgam terror attack: NIA takes over case from J-K Police, begins investigation, here's all you need to know
Pakistan's ISI agency is funded by..., large part of this money is used for...
'Prepare for full-scale war': Pak minister's nuclear threat to India over Indus Water treaty
New Delhi to Jaipur expressway to cut down time to...will connect these important cities, here’s all you need to know
Meet man who used to rear sheep, goats, cracked UPSC exam without coaching and became IPS officer, secured AIR…, he is…
IPL 2025: Good news for DC fans, this star player to make comeback after injury for RCB clash
HIT The Third Case star Nani breaks silence on box office clash with Suriya's Retro, Ajay Devgn's Raid 2: 'I don't think...'
Jammu and Kashmir: House of another terrorist bombed after Pahalgam terrorist attack, watch video
Bad news for bankrupt Pakistan, this move by Modi govt leaves Islamabad worried as it takes 'emergency' steps for...
Is SRH owner Kavya Maran in love with this popular star? Know her net worth, education and more
After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, Srushti Deshmukh, Class 12 marksheet of IAS officer Smita Sabharwal goes viral, check her marks in..., she scored highest in...
Mughal emperors Akbar, Jahangir and Shah Jahan used their shoes to show their power by...
How much wealth did Dhirubhai Ambani leave behind for Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani? Chech here to know
Meet woman, mother of two, hearing impaired, cracked UPSC in 7th attempt, at the age of...
This veteran superstar punched Sunny Deol in front of Dharmendra on sets of this superhit film, see viral photo
Did Donald Trump doze off at Pope Francis' funeral? Viral photos trigger netizens' reactions
This is world's most expensive airport, cost of a banana will shock you, it is over Rs 500, not located in India, US, Russia, China, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, it is in...
Massive fire breaks out at ED office building in Mumbai: Here's what we know so far
Martin Scorsese joins hands with Karan Johar, backs Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter-starrer Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound
Hamas open to end Gaza war, release all hostages, but demands this from Israel in return, it is...
Pahalgam terror attack: Intelligence agencies identify 14 active local terrorists; check the full list here
Viral video: Furious Akshay Kumar reacts to Pahalgam terror attack, says 'un terrorists ko ek hi baat kehna..', fans shouts 'f**k you Pakistan'
ISRO successfully conducts short duration hot test of semicryogenic engine, here's all you need to know
'We were a threat to their..': Instagram founder Kevin Systrom accuses Mark Zuckerberg of slowing down Instagram’s growth to protect Facebook
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch DC vs RCB match 46 live on TV, online?
DC vs RCB IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Meet man, once a shepherd belonging to a small village, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
This man whose father worked in sari shop, married 10-year-old girl at 21, later turned out to be one of most famous mathematicians, but lost life at just 32, he was...
Ground Zero box office collection day 2: Emraan Hashmi-starrer shows little growth on Saturday, earns...
IPL 2025 Updated Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap lists after Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings washout at Eden Gardens
Long lost 'frozen in time' island discovered undersea after millions of years, THIS country has claimed it
IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match called off due to rain at Eden Gardens, both teams share one point each
This 57-year-old song from Lata Mangeshkar stopped suicides, motivated people to overcome heartbreak, lyrics are still relevant, it's from...
As Pak cries over India's action, its citizens mock their own government: 'Jung karni ho toh 9 baje ke pehle kar lena, uske baad...'
'Will get pregnant three more times...': Sania Mirza opens up about motherhood, breastfeeding struggles and journey post-retirement
Amid criticism, Saif Ali Khan admits he 'hated himself' on Jewel Thief shoot: 'Sometimes I don’t know what I’m doing'
BIZARRE! Groom calls off wedding after DJ plays 'Channa Mereya' during festivities
MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants
'Modi bunkers' back in use amid fear of escalation along LoC after Pahalgam massacre
RCB youngster mocked with meme for shadowing Virat Kohli, his reply stumps everyone - Watch
Ranbir Kapoor once ‘begged’ Deepika Padukone for another chance, then actress ‘caught him…’: ‘Everyone around me said he was straying’
Deepika Padukone swears by HIFU treatment for radiant skin: Here's everything you need to know
'We are not...': Pakistan opener Gull Feroza drops massive remark on playing cricket in India after Pahalgam terror attack
'Single for over...': Shubman Gill clears air on Sara Tendulkar dating rumours, watch video
'First they denied, then they..': Omar Abdullah slams Pakistan’s ‘neutral’ probe offer into Pahalgam attack
'Bekaar strike rate hai...': Virender Sehwag slams Ravindra Jadeja, questions CSK's batting tactics vs SRH
Over 400 injured in explosion at port in Iran's Bandar Abbas city, several feared dead
Not Saif Ali Khan, but this superstar was considered for Omkara's Langda Tyagi, he lost role due to...
Government's advisory to media channels to refrain from live coverage of security operations: 'During Kargil war, Mumbai attacks...'
Shocking UP Board 12th Result: Topper Mehak Jaiswal’s extraordinary score will leave you speechless, check here
'Terrorism can't be tolerated': Ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly urges India to sever cricket ties with Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack
Meet woman who worked as doctor, treated patients during day, prepared for UPSC exam at night, cracked in first attempt to become IPS with AIR...
Bill Gates' Microsoft gives five-day ultimatum to employees, asks them to join a rigorous PIP or...
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record, stats at Eden Gardens, weather and pitch reports
Meet Amitabh Bachchan's discovery who once competed with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir, Salman; one accident ruined his life and career, is now...
Attempt to grope breasts is 'aggravated sex assault' but 'not rape,' says Calcutta High Court
How much time will it take for India to stop water flow to Pakistan after suspension of Indus water treaty?
AR Rahman faces legal setback in copyright infringement suit over Veera Raja Veera song from Ponniyin Selvan 2