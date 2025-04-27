Devotees observe a day-long fast and offer special prayers to Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Kuber.

Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most sacred festivals celebrated by the Hindu and Jain communities. It is a day believed to bring prosperity, eternal success, and good fortune. People mark the occasion with various rituals, prayers, and charitable acts, considering it highly auspicious for new beginnings.

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Date

This year, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. It falls on the third tithi (lunar day) of the Shukla Paksha during the month of Vaishakha, according to the Hindu calendar.

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: History

The name Akshaya Tritiya comes from Sanskrit, where "Akshaya" means "eternal" or "never diminishing," and "Tritiya" refers to the third day of the bright half of Vaishakha month.

Several important events in Hindu mythology are linked to this day. It is believed that the Treta Yuga began on Akshaya Tritiya, and Lord Vishnu’s sixth incarnation, Parshuram, was born. Another legend states that Maharishi Ved Vyasa started narrating the Mahabharata to Lord Ganesh on this day. It is also said that the river Ganga descended to Earth, and that Lord Krishna met his childhood friend Sudama on Akshaya Tritiya.

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Significance

Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. It is believed that any good deed, prayer, or investment made on this day grows manifold and brings lasting prosperity. Buying gold, silver, or property is a popular custom, as it symbolises future wealth and security. The day is also considered highly favourable for starting new ventures, marriages, and investments.

Celebrations and Rituals

Devotees observe a day-long fast and offer special prayers to Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Kuber. One important ritual involves offering "Akshate," which are unbroken rice grains mixed with turmeric and kumkum. People prepare bhog (sacred food) and perform pujas at home and temples.

Buying gold and other precious metals is one of the most cherished traditions, symbolising blessings of wealth and abundance. Many weddings take place on this day, as it is seen as a time of lifelong prosperity. Charity is also a major part of the celebrations, with devotees distributing food, clothes, and essentials to those in need to seek divine blessings.

