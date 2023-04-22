Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Wishes, greetings, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones on this auspicious festival

File photo

The auspicious festival of Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated today, April 22, 2023. On the third day of the brighter half of the lunar month Vaishaksha, Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated. According to the legend, it was on Akshaya Tritiya that the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu - Lord Parshuram was born. It is also said that Lord Ganesh began writing the biggest Hindu epic Mahabharat recited by Maharishi Ved Vyas on this day

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Here are wishes and messages to share with your loved ones:

*May Lord bless you on this auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, and may it be a new beginning of greater prosperity, success and happiness. Happy Akha Teej!

*Hope this day brings love, light and prosperity to your lives! Happy Akha Teej!

*On this auspicious Akshay Tritiya day, May all good luck come your way, Each day be blessed with prosperity and cheer, Enjoy festivities Akshay Tritiya is here!

*On this day of Akshaya Tritiya, wishing you and your family a lifetime of luck and prosperity. May you thrive and may Goddess Laxmi shower her blessings on you forever.

*May Lord Vishnu Bless you On This Special Day, And May It Will Be A New Beginning Of Greater Prosperity, Awesome Success And Full Happiness.

*May this day of Akshaya Tritiya bring you good luck and success which never diminishes. Happy Akshaya Tritiya!

*So many days, so many occasions, And yet Akshay Tritiya always feels great, May life be bundled with good luck and fortune, May you always be happy!

*The God of wisdom and strength told me He is coming to bless you. So stay happy this Akshay Tritiya, and add a Midas touch to all that you do, Happy Akshay Tritiya.

*May Lord Vishnu bless you with wealth and prosperity on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. May this Akshaya Tritiya, light up for you.

*Everyone is waiting for the auspicious day to come. Before you leave to purchase Gold, here's me wishing you a happy Akshaya Tritiya!